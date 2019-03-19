Share

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are going to have some competition for attention on your phone, at least if Activision has anything to say about it. Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter coming to North America for the first time this summer, and it looks a whole lot like its big siblings on console and PC.

Developed by Tencent studio Timi, Call of Duty: Mobile is a competitive multiplayer shooter that combines famous maps and characters from across the franchise, including the Modern Warfare and Black Ops games. Naturally, “Nuketown” will be playable, and you’ll be able to compete online in Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-for-All. Customization and score-streaks from the main series will also be available, and it’s presented in a classic first-person perspective.

As you can see from the announcement trailer posted above, it’s pretty difficult to even tell the game is running on mobile platforms. Call of Duty: Mobile‘s shooting looks to be just as smooth as it is in Black Ops 4, albeit with some adjustment necessary to learn the touch controls.

The end of the trailer also shows several helicopters soaring above a giant map — Activision and Tencent aren’t really hiding that a battle royale mode will be coming to the game, but they haven’t released concrete details aside from saying “more modes of play” will be announced.

“Together with the amazing team at Tencent, we’re bringing together a collection of the most beloved maps, competitive modes, familiar characters, and signature weapons from across this storied franchise into one epic experience for the first time on mobile,” said Activision mobile VP Chris Plummer in a press release.

In addition to North America, Call of Duty: Mobile will also be coming to South America, Europe, and other unannounced regions. The game runs on the popular Unity engine, but if the footage we’ve seen is anything to go by, it’ll be tough to tell it apart from the other games.

Interested players can sign up for Call of Duty: Mobile preregistration by visiting the official website. This gives you the chance to play the game’s beta. It will be available on both iOS and Android.