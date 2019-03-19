Digital Trends
Gaming

Blackout to go? Call of Duty: Mobile is coming this summer

Gabe Gurwin
By

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are going to have some competition for attention on your phone, at least if Activision has anything to say about it. Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter coming to North America for the first time this summer, and it looks a whole lot like its big siblings on console and PC.

Developed by Tencent studio Timi, Call of Duty: Mobile is a competitive multiplayer shooter that combines famous maps and characters from across the franchise, including the Modern Warfare and Black Ops games. Naturally, “Nuketown” will be playable, and you’ll be able to compete online in Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-for-All. Customization and score-streaks from the main series will also be available, and it’s presented in a classic first-person perspective.

As you can see from the announcement trailer posted above, it’s pretty difficult to even tell the game is running on mobile platforms. Call of Duty: Mobile‘s shooting looks to be just as smooth as it is in Black Ops 4, albeit with some adjustment necessary to learn the touch controls.

call of duty mobile coming ios android summer codmobile

The end of the trailer also shows several helicopters soaring above a giant map — Activision and Tencent aren’t really hiding that a battle royale mode will be coming to the game, but they haven’t released concrete details aside from saying “more modes of play” will be announced.

“Together with the amazing team at Tencent, we’re bringing together a collection of the most beloved maps, competitive modes, familiar characters, and signature weapons from across this storied franchise into one epic experience for the first time on mobile,” said Activision mobile VP Chris Plummer in a press release.

In addition to North America, Call of Duty: Mobile will also be coming to South America, Europe, and other unannounced regions. The game runs on the popular Unity engine, but if the footage we’ve seen is anything to go by, it’ll be tough to tell it apart from the other games.

Interested players can sign up for Call of Duty: Mobile preregistration by visiting the official website. This gives you the chance to play the game’s beta. It will be available on both iOS and Android.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's how to connect your PlayStation 4 to a smartphone or tablet
hp omen mindframe headset review 3
Computing

HP’s Omen Mindframe headset keeps your ears chill, but might leave you lukewarm

The Omen Mindframe headset uses HP's FrostCap technology to keep ears cool during long gaming sections. While it delivers on keeping ears cool, it forgets some of the essentials of a quality gaming headset.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
most anticipated games of 2019 mk11raiden
Gaming

Get over here! All the details on next week’s Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta

Mortal Kombat 11 will hold its closed beta period from March 28 through March 31, giving those who pre-ordered the game the chance to check it out prior to its official launch in April.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon deal steelseries acrtis 3 gaming headset nintendo switch steelseriesswitch
Gaming

Amazon drops a deal on SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for Nintendo Switch

Amazon is currently running a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset, which is compatible with Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, mobile, and virtual reality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice sparks
Gaming

Here's what we know about the Dark Souls developer's next game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game from Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer From Software. Here is everything we know about the new game, including its setting and combat changes.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
days gone e3 2016 preview prepare
Gaming

Upcoming zombiefest Days Gone boasts 30-plus hours of story-driven content

Days Gone, the first PlayStation 4 title from Sony's Bend Studio, looks to offer a different type of zombie game. Here's everything we know about the forthcoming title, from the setting to its gameplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
google gaming console controller surfaces in newly discovered patent black project stream 3
Gaming

Is Google launching a game-streaming service? Watch our GDC livestream to see

Google is presenting its 2019 GDC keynote on March 19. Here is how you can tune in to watch the event, as well as what could be shown during the presentation. Google's Project Stream service could be on the agenda.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller on system
Gaming

Need to perform a factory reset on your Xbox One console? Here's how to do it

Whether you're upgrading to a One X and giving your old console to a friend, or troubleshooting a technical issue, sometimes your Xbox One needs a clean slate. Here's our quick guide on how to factory reset an Xbox One.
Posted By Will Fulton
Octane | Apex Legends Battle Pass Season 1 Wild Frontier Coming March 19
Gaming

New character Octane makes an entrance with the first Apex Legends Battle Pass

Apex Legends' first season kicks off March 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Battle Pass comes in two versions, with the base version costing around 10 bucks. Seasonal rewards include a bevy of new loot such as legendary skins.
Posted By Steven Petite
unevn one portable gaming desk
Computing

The Unevn One is a portable desk that brings PC gaming on the road

Bringing a gaming PC outside your usual setup can be a challenge, but the Unevn One is the first all-in-one, portable gaming desk complete with a computer chassis and integrated monitor mount.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
the division 2 agent builds and specializations guide tom clancy s 20190316145630
Gaming

How to get the most out of agent builds and specializations in The Division 2

The Division 2 has an intricate loot system to let you fine tune your agent to fit your play style. In our builds and specializations guide, we'll walk you through all of the stats you should pay attention to when tinkering with gear.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Transport your Nintendo Switch in style with these nifty cases

The Nintendo Switch, which boasts both wired and handheld modes, needs a good case to ensure it doesn't get beat up while you're on the go. We scoured through dozens of Switch cases to bring you the best ones.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's how you can control your PS4 right from your phone

Sony built the PlayStation 4 with smartphone and mobile integration in mind. Take a look at our guide for connecting your smartphone or tablet to a PS4, so you can get the most out of the system while on the go.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Division 2 Endgame Guide
Gaming

Here's our guide on how to progress through The Division 2 endgame

Your mission as an agent doesn't end after taking out the three main factions in The Division 2. The endgame brings the Black Tusks, a dangerous new faction, to D.C. Our endgame guide will help you on your quest for the best loot.
Posted By Steven Petite