  1. Gaming

Civilization VI to get season pass, bimonthly content updates through March 2021

By

2K Games is rolling out a new season pass for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI that will bring a significant amount of new content to the game.

The New Frontier Pass expansion will see eight new civilizations, nine new leaders, and six new game modes introduced to the title. And while that’s a sizable expansion worthy of note for any game, it’s an especially strong vote of confidence for one that was released in 2016.

“It’s been four years since we first announced Civilization VI, and the support from fans and players has been overwhelming,” Ed Beach, franchise lead designer at Firaxis Games, said in a statement.

The New Frontier Pass will begin dropping new content on May 21, then release more on a bimonthly basis through March 2021, the publisher said. All totaled, there will be six pieces of DLC. The pass will cost players $40 and is available on all platforms.

The first bundle will bring leaders from the Mayan and Gran Colombian civilizations, along with new city-states, resources, and natural wonders. The DLC will also include a new game mode called Apocalypse.

In July, players will receive the Ethiopia pack, which will include one additional leader and another game mode (called Secret Societies). Note that to take advantage of the new game modes, you’ll need to own the previous Rise and Fall or Gathering Storm expansions (or both).

To spur subscriptions, 2K is offering new looks and abilities to two existing leaders — Teddy Roosevelt and Catherine de’ Medici — which will ship alongside the second add-on pack.

But you don’t have to buy the expansion pack to see some changes in the game. 2K Games says that in addition to the paid DLC, it will deploy six free updates for all Civ VI players in between releases of the New Frontier Pass. Those changes will affect game balance and add some new free content.

Civilization VI has been a monster hit for the company, selling nearly 6 million copies to date as of last November, the most recent figures available. The game is the fastest-selling edition in the history of the series.

Editors' Recommendations

The best simulator games for 2020

best pc games the sims 4

The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch (May 2020)

Best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games

The best survival games of all time

best survival games of all time

The best free MMORPGs

best free MMORPGs

The best PS2 games of all time

best ps2 games

The best PS3 games of all time

The best PlayStation 4 themes

The best PSP games of all time

Animal Crossing New Horizons: How to farm scorpions

The best racing games of all time

The best Resident Evil games, ranked from best to worst

resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl

The best weapons in Fallout 4, and where to find them

best weapons in fallout 4 feature image

The best VR games

how resident evil 7 made itself in the model of modern horror games op ed 0002

The best Witcher 3 mods

How to delete games on a PS4