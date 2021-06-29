  1. Gaming

A Control multiplayer spinoff game is in the works at 505 Games

By

Remedy Entertainment, the developer of the 2019 action-adventure game Control, announced that the game is getting a multiplayer spinoff title sometime in the future. Remedy is also working on a “future, bigger-budget Control game.” Both of the titles will be co-published by Remedy and 505 Games, with whom the studio has struck a deal.

While the original Control was critically acclaimed for its weird story and tight gameplay, it did not include a multiplayer mode. The new title, codenamed Condor, will be a four-player cooperative player-versus-environment game. Remedy did not mention any player-versus-player combat.

Condor will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, a step up from Control‘s launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Control protagonist Jesse explores the game's facility.

The co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group, which owns 505 Games, said in a statement that “As a multiplayer game, Condor has the potential to engage the gaming community in the long run.” This points to the potential for Condor to be a game-as-service with microtransactions, loot boxes, or other paid content.

Beyond Condor, Remedy and 505 Games are also planning to expand the Control franchise with bigger-budget games. The studios have “outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise,” with more details to come in the future. It’s unclear what direction these sequels or future games will take, as no announcement has been made about the continuation or expansion of Control‘s story.

The game takes place within the Alan Wake universe, which also has another game in development. It appears as though fans of both Control and Alan Wake will have much to look forward to in the next several years.

Editors' Recommendations

Sling TV: Everything you need to know

Sling TV DVR

Final Fantasy 5 and 6 will be delisted to make way for the new Pixel Remaster

The airship in Final Fantasy VI's original remaster.

A Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut may be on the way

Death’s Door impressions: A macabre Nintendo love letter

The tiny reaper fights a massive enemy in Death's Door.

Everything we know about Redfall

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

Sony acquires Returnal developer Housemarque, teases another purchase

The protagonist from the game Returnal in a space suit posed in front of flag.

LG goes after gamers with 120Hz Dolby Vision for C1 and G1 series OLED TVs

A gamer using one of LG's TVs.

Microsoft expands cloud gaming to Apple devices and Windows 10 PCs

xbox gamepass on iphone

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s last character should belong to Nintendo

super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate

8 essential tips for Mario Golf: Super Rush

Characters running in Mario Golf: Super Rush's Speed Golf mode.

How to cancel an Xbox Game Pass subscription on Xbox and PC

microsoft is setting the stage for xbox game pass to thrive hero

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Kazuya from Tekken tomorrow

super smash bros e3 character reveal kazuya

Best cheap video game deals for July 2021