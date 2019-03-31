Share

All throughout March, Corsair has offered a range of headsets, keyboards, and gaming mice for lower than normal prices on Amazon. As we head into the first week of April, there is still time to pick up one of Corsair’s great headsets on sale. The Corsair HS70 is on sale once again for $80, down from its standard retail price of $100, from March 31 to April 6.

The HS70 is the latest in Corsair’s HS series of headsets and comes in three colors: White, carbon, and SE. Though marketed as a PC gaming headset, the HS70 can also be used with PlayStation 4 via the included dongle. The HS70 is fully wireless and features 7.1 surround sound.

One of the most important aspects of any gaming headset is its range and accuracy. The HS70 has 50mm neodymium drivers to help you hear intricate noises even during the fiercest of in-game firefights, while offering enough accuracy to hear footsteps and which direction they’re coming from. The HS70 has an impressive range and great bass, so it performs well as a standard audio headset as well.

Featuring low-latency 2.4GHz wireless audio, the HS70 has a range of up to 40 feet and can last for 16 hours on a single charge. The unidirectional microphone is designed to pick up your voice while eliminating ambient noise for crisp communication. You can also detach the microphone if you simply want to play with game audio, or if you’re using the headset to listen to music. Volume control and mute buttons are conveniently located directly on the earcups.

Built for comfort over the course of long gaming sessions, the HS70’s earcups are made of memory foam and can be adjusted for fit. It’s always difficult to find a headset that remains comfortable through prolonged play, and the HS70 is one of the best in the comfort department, especially in its price range.

If you are looking for a headset for Xbox One or Switch, perhaps check out the HS60. Normally $70, the HS60 has been on sale as of late for around $50 on Amazon. The only real difference between the two models is that the HS60 is wired, not wireless.