Digital Trends
Gaming

Grab this sweet Corsair wireless headset for a discount this week

Steven Petite
By
corsair hs70 gaming headset sale

All throughout March, Corsair has offered a range of headsets, keyboards, and gaming mice for lower than normal prices on Amazon. As we head into the first week of April, there is still time to pick up one of Corsair’s great headsets on sale. The Corsair HS70 is on sale once again for $80, down from its standard retail price of $100, from March 31 to April 6.

The HS70 is the latest in Corsair’s HS series of headsets and comes in three colors: White, carbon, and SE. Though marketed as a PC gaming headset, the HS70 can also be used with PlayStation 4 via the included dongle. The HS70 is fully wireless and features 7.1 surround sound.

One of the most important aspects of any gaming headset is its range and accuracy. The HS70 has 50mm neodymium drivers to help you hear intricate noises even during the fiercest of in-game firefights, while offering enough accuracy to hear footsteps and which direction they’re coming from. The HS70 has an impressive range and great bass, so it performs well as a standard audio headset as well.

Featuring low-latency 2.4GHz wireless audio, the HS70 has a range of up to 40 feet and can last for 16 hours on a single charge. The unidirectional microphone is designed to pick up your voice while eliminating ambient noise for crisp communication. You can also detach the microphone if you simply want to play with game audio, or if you’re using the headset to listen to music. Volume control and mute buttons are conveniently located directly on the earcups.

Built for comfort over the course of long gaming sessions, the HS70’s earcups are made of memory foam and can be adjusted for fit. It’s always difficult to find a headset that remains comfortable through prolonged play, and the HS70 is one of the best in the comfort department, especially in its price range.

If you are looking for a headset for Xbox One or Switch, perhaps check out the HS60. Normally $70, the HS60 has been on sale as of late for around $50 on Amazon. The only real difference between the two models is that the HS60 is wired, not wireless.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Arlo, Nest, and SimpliSafe home security systems are on sale for spring
mothervr alien isolation on modern vr 1
Virtual Reality

How one fan revived the hair-raising terror of Alien: Isolation VR with a mod

Playing Alien: Isolation's virtual reality mode on modern headsets shouldn't be possible, but one enterprising modder has made it so with MotherVR, a simple and effective mod that makes it playable once again.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Buy the Xbox One S/The Division 2 bundle at Target and get a free $50 gift card

Target is currently offering an Xbox One S system bundled with the new game The Division 2. If you purchase the Division 2 bundle by March 30, you'll get a free $50 gift card thrown in.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite week 5 challenges fortnite happy hamlet race track
Gaming

Get ready to go fast and furious in Happy Hamlet for our weekly Fortnite challenge

We are now officially done with Fortnite season 8 as we head into the Fortnite week 5 challenges. The biggest obstacle this week is completing a lap around the race track in Happy Hamlet and we'll show you how to do it.
Posted By Cody Perez
MLB The Show 19 review
Product Review

MLB The Show 19 hits it over the wall, but not out of the park

MLB The Show 19’s major game modes and core gameplay feel very familiar to last year, with the exception of some welcome fielding improvements. However, the new March to October mode shines, offering a fresh way to experience a season.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Division 2 review
Gaming

The Division 2 promised big strides in accessibility. But did it deliver?

Ubisoft has been vocal about their focus on providing accessible options for as many players as possible, and The Division 2 is the latest to make its case. We spoke with them and a number of players about features and room for improvement.
Posted By Diego Arguello
best skateboarding games of all time skate3
Gaming

Break out the Vans and strap on your helmet for the 10 best skateboarding games

Skateboarding has had a role in video games for decades, but only a select few of those games are still worth playing today. These are the best skateboarding games, including entries in the Tony Hawk series.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to play fortnite on mac 7619
Computing

Yes, you can play Fortnite on a Mac. Here's how to make it look awesome

If you want to play Fortnite on Mac, you may be worried about performance issues or gameplay quality. Fortunately, today's Macs are ready to handle Fortnite, as long as you have the right specs and settings. Here's everything you need to…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
MLB The Show 19 batting guide
Gaming

A batting guide on how to hit like Ken Griffey Jr. in MLB The Show 19

Baseball is a pitcher's game nowadays. That logic applies to MLB The Show 19, too. But you can still rack up hits and runs by being patient in the batter's box and finding the batting style that works best for you.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Valve Index VR headset
Virtual Reality

Valve Index VR headset revealed, more info coming in May

The Valve Index was teased, confirming rumors that the gaming company is working on its own virtual reality headset. More information about the Valve Index will be coming in May, which could also be the device's release date.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sega Genesis Mini
Gaming

Sega Genesis Mini release date and price revealed, along with first 10 of 40 games

The Sega Genesis Mini will finally roll out in September with an $80 price tag, following the retro console trend started by Nintendo and Sony. The first 10 of the device's 40 pre-loaded games have also been revealed.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit