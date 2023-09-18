 Skip to main content
Corsair, Logitech, Razer, and Sony gaming headset prices slashed

Razer Kraken V3 sitting on a desk.
A decent gaming headset is a necessity among gamers so that you can fully immerse yourself in single-player adventures, and to communicate with your teammates during online multiplayer matches. If you don’t own one yet, or you’re thinking about making an upgrade, you should take advantage of the gaming headset deals that are currently available from Best Buy. There are dozens of options available so feel free to browse through all of them, but we’ve also gathered our favorite offers here to help you decide if you need help choosing.

What to buy in Best Buy’s gaming headset sale

If you’re looking for cheap but dependable gaming headset, the most affordable option in Best Buy’s ongoing sale is the wired gaming headset, which is down to $17 from $28 for savings of $11. It’s comfortable, lightweight, and equipped with a flip-to-mute noise-canceling microphone. If you want better audio and style, you can go for the wired gaming headset featuring 50mm Pro-G audio drivers and the brand’s Lightsync RGB lighting for $60, for savings of $40 on its sticker price of $100. You should also check out the wired gaming headset, which offers haptic feedback while you’re playing games, as it’s on sale for just $90 instead of $130 after a $40 discount.

There are also offers from Best Buy for gamers who are looking to buy premium gaming headsets. The wireless gaming headset, offering low-latency and high-quality audio with the brand’s Slipstream wireless technology and support for Dolby Atmos, is available for $120 following a $30 discount on its sticker price of $150. Meanwhile, the wireless gaming headset, which is designed for the PlayStation 5 with Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, can be yours for just $130, which is nearly half its original price of $230 after a $100 discount.

No matter your budget, there’s surely something that will catch your attention in Best Buy’s gaming headset sale. With brands like Logitech, Razer, Corsair, and Sony, among many others, there’s no shortage of options, but you’ll have to hurry with your decision on the gaming headset that you want to purchase because these offers may get sold out at any moment. Buy a gaming headset now to maximize your gaming experience, whether you’re on a console or a PC.

