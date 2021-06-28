Two new animated shows based on the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon video game franchises may be coming to Apple TV+ by 2022. However, the rumors have drawn skepticism since their initial report.

This news comes by way of a new report from Buzzfeed, which notes that Apple TV+ has greenlighted a two-season run of The Adventures of Crash Bandicoot. It will reportedly be an animated kids’ comedy that stars Crash and his friends. Peter Hannan and Monique Beatty are producers on the project and are best known for their work on CatDog and Invader Zim, respectively. Season one of The Adventures of Crash Bandicoot is expected to release in September 2021.

As for Spyro, Apple TV+ aims to release Spyro the Dragon’s Guide to Treasure Hunting in 2022. As Buzzfeed reports, it will be a 30-minute animated series that will be “serial in nature as opposed to the three-segment format employed by” the Crash Bandicoot show.

Despite the report, there has been no confirmation from Apple on the matter. It’s worth noting that the rumor comes from Buzzfeed’s contributor section, so there’s a chance it’s inaccurate.

The news of these two shows comes after the release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, both of which feature remakes of the first three games in each series. These two collections sold appreciably and performed well critically.

Following the release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Activision and Toys For Bob created the next game in the series, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Earlier this year, Toys For Bob announced that it will be assisting with Warzone development, though Activision told us the studio would still be working on Crash Bandicoot as well.

Despite the positive reception to Spyro Reignited Trilogy, a new numbered entry for modern consoles has yet to be released.

