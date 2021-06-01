  1. Gaming

Crysis Remastered Trilogy coming to consoles and PC this fall

By

Today Crytek announced a remastered launch of its hit shooter series Crysis with the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. While no release date was revealed, Crytek stated that the trilogy will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch in the fall. The Xbox and PlayStations versions are confirmed to be backward compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S which will have improved performance.

Crysis is a first-person shooter series from the German developer Crytek. The series follows Prophet, the franchise’s super-soldier protagonist, equipped with a powerful Nanosuit that grants him enhanced strength, speed, durability, and other abilities.

The games were highly praised when they first launched thanks to the sandbox gameplay, fun suit powers, graphics, and physics. Their praise was often held back due to the high hardware requirements of the titles, birthing the “But can it run Crysis?” meme.

This series of remasters seeks to rectify that common criticism thanks to current-gen hardware. Those with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can expect even smoother gameplay than the previous generation of consoles.

While the games can be purchased in one trilogy pack they can also be purchased individually, as Crysis Remastered is already available for these platforms. Crytek and its partners for these optimized ports at Saber Interactive, seek to give old fans of the series a definitive way to revisit the series as well as introduce new players to a classic series.

For those unfamiliar with Crysis, Crytek may be more recognizable for games such as The Climb, the original Far CryRyse: Son of Rome, and Hunt: Showdown.

