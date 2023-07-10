 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Dave the Diver: how to use Auto Supply

Jesse Lennox
By

When you're in charge of both managing and supplying a sushi restaurant, as you are in Dave the Diver, you'll have a lot of spinning plates to balance. Half the time you'll be diving into the waters to collect ingredients and materials for your business and the other half will be spent making sure your customers are happy and satisfied. The last thing you want is to run out of a specific dish you know customers love, but if you overstock how much you take in for the night, you'll end up wasting valuable ingredients. This is where the Auto Supply feature comes in, although the game is reluctant to explain it to you. Instead, we will serve up a perfect explanation of what Auto Supply is and how to use it in Dave the Diver.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Access your resturaunt's menu

  • Have the required ingredients in your inventory

Selecting a dish to use auto supply on in Dave the Diver.
Mintrocket

How to use Auto Supply

By taking advantage of Auto Supply, you can have any dish you select automatically restock its ingredients when needed directly from your inventory instead of just relying on how many of that dish you've prepped for that night. Here's how to turn it on.

Step 1: Once in the restaurant phase, open your menu.

Step 2: Select which dish you want to turn Auto Supply on for.

Related

Step 3: From the list of options, choose Auto Supply just below Swap.

Step 4: You will need to confirm your choice twice before it becomes active.

Step 5: Repeat the process for each individual dish you want Auto Supply active on.

There's no downside or penalty to using Auto Supply and is simply a more efficient way to keep the meals coming without trying to predict how many you will need before the customers arrive. Using Auto Supply is the most efficient way to maximize how much gold you earn, while also minimizing how many ingredients you waste, so turn it on and feed those happy customers!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get Ultima Weapon in Final Fantasy 16
A castle under a massive crystal.

After beating the main game, most Final Fantasy titles include extra challenges for the dedicated players to seek out and take on that are far more difficult than the main story. These can include things like super bosses, extra dungeons, and hunting down the most powerful weapons. In Final Fantasy 16, Clive's Ultima Weapon is hidden in a way never seen before in the franchise. If you don't know the proper requirements to get it, no amount of searching or grinding will lead you to this legendary blade. If you want to overpower everything in the game, here's how to get the Ultima Weapon in Final Fantasy 16.

Read more
How to get Xbox Game Pass on Steam Deck
Steam Deck being held in two hands.

The Steam Deck easily grants access to your library of Steam titles, and can handle all but the most demanding games — but sometimes that’s just not enough. Enter Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service packed with games offered by Microsoft, most of which are available to play on both Xbox and PC.

Read more
Steam Summer Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more
Steam Summer Sale key art,

It's officially summertime! While most folks are getting outside and enjoying some sunshine, real gamers know that its the season of one of the best gaming sales: the Steam Summer Sale. This massive Steam sale will slash prices for all sorts of games, from blockbuster AAA hits to indie darlings you may have missed so far this year.

Now is the perfect time to scout the sale and pick up any games you've had on your wish list for a while or take a risk on a deeply discounted game you normally wouldn't pick up. You can even buy a game to send directly to a friend so they'll game with you instead of going camping this weekend. These deals don't last forever. Check out all the details below so you don't miss out.
When is Steam Summer Sale 2023?

Read more