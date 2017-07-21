The ‘Destiny 2’ beta is just one of the best game demos you can play this weekend

Gaming can be a notoriously expensive hobby if you indulge the impulse to play all the latest and greatest games. It doesn’t have to be, however! At any given moment there is a wide range of titles available for free across all platforms. Here are the best demos, betas, and free games that you can try out this weekend.

Destiny 2 is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, so fans of Bungie’s buttery-smooth, semi-MMO first-person shooter are eager to try it out. The beta test ran on July 18-20 for PS4 and 19-20 for Xbox One, and then for all console players from July 21-23, available to anyone that pre-ordered the game. Unlike the first game, Destiny 2 is also coming to PC (via Blizzard’s store, which is a first for the Warcraft and Overwatch publisher), but PC gamers will have to wait until August (exact dates TBD) for their beta test. There’s a lot to do in the beta; intrepid fans have already found areas they weren’t supposed to find. DT’s own Brad Bourque and Hanif Jackson took on Destiny 2’s beta in a live stream this week.

We really enjoyed Bethesda and Id’s reboot of the patriarch of first-person shooters, bringing the fast-paced, demon-blasting fun of the original into the 21st century. Anyone on Xbox One can play for free from July 20-24, including the first two levels of the campaign (both regular and arcade mode) and unlimited access to multiplayer and SnapMap. The free weekend comes alongside the new (winkingly-named) 6.66 update that adds a multiplayer progression system and unlocks all of the released DLC for everyone.

Dynamic Pixels’ indie stealth game caught our attention with its curious premise of sneaking into your neighbor’s house to discover what terrible secrets are hiding in his basement, with said neighbor adapting to your strategies and forcing you to mix it up. We enjoyed going hands-on with an early build in June, though it felt incomplete. Now you can try out a demo yourself via Steam before the game arrives in full for Steam and Xbox One on August 29.

On Xbox One for July, Grow Up is Ubisoft’s sequel to Grow Home, a charming 3D platformer starring a red polygonal robot named BUD. Like its predecessor, Grow Up has a particular focus on vertical space, as BUD leaps between floating islands high above the planet surface. Runbow is a 2D competitive/cooperative platformer from 13AM Games for up to 9 players. Platforms phase in and out as they blend into the changing background colors.

On Xbox 360 (or on Xbox One through backwards compatibility), Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game continues TT Games’ popular series of tongue-in-cheek, family-friendly Lego adaptations for blockbuster films, first released in 2011 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii. Also available to Xbox 360 owners is Kane and Lynch 2, IO Interactive’s gritty 2011 third person shooter.

PS4 owners are treated this month to Until Dawn, Supermassive Games’ slasher movie simulator, first released in 2015 as a console exclusive; the game stars Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek, among others. Telltale Games’ A Game of Thrones episodic series is also available this month for PS4 owners, bringing Telltale’s signature branching narrative style to the gritty, medieval fantasy of George RR Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice series. Meanwhile on PS3, Tokyo Jungle is an oddball survival action game from Crispy’s. You play as animals in the mysteriously-abandoned ruins of a futuristic Tokyo.

PS3 owners will also be treated to Darkstalkers Resurrection, which compiles remastered versions of the 2D fighters Night Warriors: Darkstalkers Revenge and Darkstalkers 3. Lastly, PS Vita owners will want to try out Element4l, an indie platformer in which you control the four elements themselves, and Don’t Die, Mr. Robot, an arcade “avoid ’em up” that’s available on cross-buy for PS4 as well.