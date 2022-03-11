Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: How to unlock Grand Overture

Guardians playing Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are channeling their inner Colossus with Grand Overture, a new exotic weapon heavily inspired by the guns carried by the towering Cabal behemoths. It’s a powerful new weapon that any player can earn with some time investment, and you will want add it to your repertoire sooner rather than later.

How to unlock Grand Overture

Grand Overture is surprisingly easy to unlock. It’s available to both free-to-play and Season Pass players as a reward. For Season Pass holders, Grand Overture is the very first thing you unlock, right from level one — can’t get much easier than that. Free-to-play players will need to wait until level 35, just past the third of the way mark into the pass.

So, what do you get with Grand Overture? Think of it as a hybrid heavy machine gun/missile launcher. It takes a second to charge the initial shot, but then releases a long series of heavy slugs. Even better, hits with those missiles add stacks to its Wrath of the Colossus perk, loading up to twenty missiles that you can fire in a rapid volley at will. It’s a rare weapon that is equally adept at clearing rooms of weak adds or dumping significant damage quickly into a boss.

Once Grand Overture is unlocked, be sure to stop by Banshee-44 in the Tower for the catalyst quest Heavy Does It. There are three key steps to this quest:

Step 1

Defeat 50 Cabal.

Defeat 50 opponents with power weapons.

Rapidly defeat 15 targets.

Step 2

Earn 200 participation points in Crucible, Vanguard, or Gambit matches. Finishing counts as one point, winning as two.

Step 3

Get the catalyst from Banshee-44.

Charge the catalyst to activate it by defeating enemies with Grand Overture.

Once you’ve done all that, Grand Overture will be fully powered up, and the Wrath of the Colossus attacks will now blind enemies and foes defeated by the missiles will explode. It turns an already powerful Exotic Machine Gun into one of the most devastating pieces in your arsenal.

