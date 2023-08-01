 Skip to main content
How to unlock the Alchemist in Remnant 2

Jesse Lennox
By

Swapping out your Archetype in Remnant 2 will eventually become quite a common practice. Thanks to the ability to do so without starting a brand new character, you can experiment and switch up your playstyle to suit your mood or better synergize with your teammates. Besides the few you start with, there are many more Archetypes waiting to be unlocked by finding specific items in the randomly generated worlds, such as the Engineer and the Invader. Another well-hidden Archetype in Remnant 2 is the Alchemist, which is why we've concocted the perfect formula to help you unlock it.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Reach the sewers in Losomn

How to unlock the Alchemist.

Just like how you had to throw yourself into the deadly fog to unlock the Engineer, unlocking the Alchemist also asks you to do something you would normally avoid.

Step 1: Travel to Losomn and go to the sewers in the Dran area.

Step 2: Find the sewer grates along the walls with bent bars. Some may have items placed in front of them.

A character getting dragged into the sewers.
Gearbox
Step 3: Stand your character right next to the grates for a few seconds. If you're at the correct grate, the Albino Bone Collector will reach out and pull you inside. If not, try another grate.

Step 4: Once inside, engage the Bone Collector and collect the Mysterious Stone it drops.

Step 5: Travel back to Ward 13 and use this item, plus 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scrap to craft the Philosopher's Stone that unlocks the Alchemist Archetype.

Crafting a philosopher's stone in Remnant 2 with a hooded man.
Gearbox

