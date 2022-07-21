Namco Bandai surprised fans last year when it revealed that a Dead by Daylight-inspired Dragon Ball game was in the works. Now the multiplayer survival game finally has a release date: October 14.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a game built in the same vein as Dead by Daylight with very similar gameplay. It’s an asymmetrical multiplayer game where a team of survivors goes against one player controlling a more powerful character. Survivors must hide, collect McGuffins, and protect one another to escape the clutches of various larger-than-life foes. Other players control hunters and have the mission of finding and defeating these survivors before they get away.

The Dragon Ball version of this formula brings its own flavor. In Dragon Ball: The Breakers, survivors can slow down enemies with ki blasts, use energy waves like the Kamehameha, eat Senzu Beans to heal, and take advantage of many more techniques and items from the Dragon Ball world. The hunters like Cell, Majin Buu, and the newly revealed Frieza are able to do the same with the addition of being able to achieve further transformations to gain more power and complete their mission.

In our preview of the game last year, we noted that the early version of the game had some balancing issues. Survivors felt notably underpowered in that closed beta build, as we didn’t see a full win for the survivor team over the course of 20 matches. Hopefully, that balance has been tweaked for the final version.

We’ll see how the final game shakes out when Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches on October 14 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

