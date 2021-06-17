With E3 behind us, Microsoft decided to delve deeper into its recently announced updates and titles at a post-event Xbox Games Showcase.

Not only did we see more gameplay from upcoming Xbox games, but we also got more information on the decisions and work behind the scenes on certain titles, along with a few release date reminders and some surprises. Microsoft also went into more depth on games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Battlefield 2042, and more. Here are six highlights from the broadcast.

Forza Horizon 5 early access

Forza Horizon 5 is already a must-have for racing game fans and now they can get early access if they so choose. By purchasing the premium edition or the premium edition add-ons, players will be able to play the new Forza days before its November 9 holiday season release.

Relaunch of Xbox Design Lab

The Xbox Design Lab was a great asset to Xbox One owners who wanted to create their own customized controller. After the program went on a slight pause in 2020 to bring in a few updates, it returns today and gives fans the ability to customize the next-gen Xbox Series X|S controller. Players can also now add a custom engraving to their controller for an additional $10.

A closer look at Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2‘s gameplay was explored even more, showcasing new abilities and environments that players will come across when the game finally releases. As fans of the original expected, they will be playing as protagonist Razputin Aquato, and will travel into the psyche of different characters to help them in various ways.

Old enemies like the Censors are returning, along with new ones such as Doubts, Bad Ideas, and Regrets. The showcase also went over Razputin’s abilities. including his psychic punch, blast, pyrokinesis, and levitation, along with plot details and tons of different environments.

New details on The Anacrusis

The Anacrusis, a four-player co-op shooter, also made an appearance at the show, providing more details on the upcoming sci-fi title. The game is being called “infinitely replayable” and the systems that contribute to this were shared.

The “A.I. driver” is the main component that brings this roguelike system together. It is said to be what drives everything that happens in the game, including item placement, creatures, health kits, and perks. This allows the game to be a different experience from playthrough to playthrough.

It’s also an adaptive system, so it will analyze you and your group’s playstyles and abilities and changes the game accordingly.

New Plague Tale ports and free updates

A Plague Tale fans and newcomers alike don’t only have the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, to look forward to, but a free update as well. The original A Plague Tale: Innocence is not only making its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but also the Nintendo Switch as well via a cloud version. A free next-gen update is available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners.

Age of Empires expansions and announcements

While everyone is looking forward to the new Age of Empires 4, the team is still looking out for players of the older titles as well. Age of Empires 2 is receiving an update that adds two more civilizations, the Bohemians and the Pulse, and three new campaigns. This expansion can be paid for separately, but it also comes free to those who pre-order Age of Empires 4.

Age of Empires 3 will also receive an expansion of the future featuring new civilizations and campaigns, though they aren’t ready to be detailed just yet.

Age of Empires 4 also revealed its remaining launch civilizations, the Holy Roman Empire and the Rus, as well as its campaigns, “The Rise of Moscow” and “The Mongol Empire.” This gives the title a total of eight civilizations and four campaigns on launch.

Editors' Recommendations