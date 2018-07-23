Digital Trends
Gaming

’Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars’ turns fighting aliens into a yawn-worthy slog

Steven Petite
By
1 of 11
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars
Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars

Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars is a case study in everything that’s wrong with paid expansion packs, especially those that come with season passes. The Far Cry series has a history of zany expansions, from Far Cry 4’s Valley of the Yetis to the standalone Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. Lost on Mars, on the (red) surface, appears to add to this whimsical tradition. Sadly, it does so only at a glance. Lost on Mars is a bland and barren experience that practically begs you not to see it through to the end.

In Lost on Mars, two supporting characters from Far Cry 5, Nick Rye and Hurk Drubman Jr., find themselves in an improbable, high stakes situation — the stuff that wacky Far Cry DLC is made for. Hurk somehow winds up on Mars. His body parts have been scattered across the planet, which happens to be infested with vicious alien insects. Naturally, he calls his buddy Nick to come put him back together. An animated cutscene shows Nick transported up to Mars, where he meets Hurk’s head and an AI named ANNE, who claims that Earth will be destroyed if they don’t help turn back on Mars’ servers.

While the expansion’s setting is cool, the DLC is ultimately among the most generic and boring depictions of the Red Planet around.

If the severed head companion sounds familiar — hello, God of War — it’s not the only riff on another game here. Hurk’s consciousness is transferred into a tiny robot called Brobot, reminiscent of Ghost in Destiny. And even the overarching story, where you’re guided by a supposedly benevolent AI, takes cues from the original BioShock. Don’t worry — that isn’t really a spoiler. It’s clear ANNE is evil from the get-go.

Lost on Mars’ setup has potential, but once you’ve played ten minutes of it, you’ve experienced everything it has to offer. The spacious yet empty map is mostly filled with stretches of red and brown wasteland. Interspersed throughout are facilities and towers to power on. There aren’t any defined missions; instead, you simply look at your map, mark the next facility, and get on your way.

Each of these objectives has a familiar loop. You either scale a tower using your gravity belt (basically a jetpack), protect a robot while it repairs the power button, or defeat a Queen arachnid, a powerful and durable insect mother, to power on the station.

After you’ve scaled one tower, you’ve scaled them all. After you defeat one Queen, the rest feel tedious. And after you’ve defended a bot against an army of giant insects, you’ll never want to do it again. It certainly doesn’t help that there’s very little enemy variety. There’s only a few ground arachnid variants, each of which vault from under the dusty terrain to claw at you. The only other enemy, a flying pterodactyl-like bug, spews fire while you scale towers.

You fight using flashy new sci-fi weapons, but they’re almost universally disappointing. The space pistols, rifles, shotguns, and laser guns all pack a measly punch, but they also feel the same. Besides the Nut Hugger (seriously), a weapon that fires homing lasers, the intergalactic arsenal will have you wishing for a more traditional set of guns. Worse, the space insects don’t really react to getting shot. Combat feels like an elaborate game of laser tag.

Lost on Mars’ lone bright spot is Hurk’s commentary. Far Cry players have come to know Hurk over the years, as he appeared in Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5. He’s just as lovably unintelligent here, spewing a near non-stop barrage of inappropriate jokes and nonsensical banter — a lot of which is genuinely funny.

Hurk isn’t nearly enough to save this expansion from becoming busywork, though. While the expansion’s setting is cool, the DLC is ultimately among the most generic and boring depictions of the Red Planet around.

As the second of three Far Cry 5 expansions offered in the season pass, Lost on Mars makes a strong case for why buying season passes ahead of time is a bad idea. Even if you own the season pass, you’re better off saving yourself the five hours you need to beat Lost on Mars.

Go knit a sweater instead. It’ll prove a bit less repetitive, and hey — you’ll have a sweater when you’re done.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Speedrunner completes all five main Fallout games in under 90 minutes
Up Next

The best hybrid cars of 2018
far cry 5 press
Product Review

'Far Cry 5' trades palm trees for pines, but it's still the same old game

Far Cry 5 has all the pieces of a lighthearted open-world romp and a dark, fascinating narrative-driven game. Unfortunately, the two are incompatible.
Posted By Mike Epstein
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in July, from ‘Arrested Development’ to ‘Mad Men’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
nasa amazon alexa skill opportunity mer b or 1 mars mission roundup
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Opportunity Rover is stuck in a giant dust storm that won’t end for months

A massive dust storm that is about the size of our continent has shrouded Mars and covered Opportunity for the last several weeks. Much of the planet is in the dark—and so too is Earth about Opportunity's whereabouts.
Posted By Lulu Chang
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

The best PlayStation 4 games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dish network versus directv version 1438534826 cable options
Home Theater

Dish Network or DirecTV: Which is the better choice for you?

So, you’ve chosen to go with a satellite television provider. Check out our quick rundown of what both Dish Network and DirecTV offer in terms of content, hardware, and pricing, and why you might choose them over streaming services.
Posted By Kris Wouk
watchmen may be adapted as tv series 2
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (July and August 2018)

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the new content hitting Amazon Prime Video in July and August 2018, from new comedies to terrifying horror films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
the madden curse madden19 cover feature
Gaming

Will Antonio Brown fall victim to the Madden Curse?

Join us as we take a tour through the long-running history of the Madden Curse -- and Tom Brady's recent accolades. We all know John Madden is a longtime NFL talent, but is he also an agent of dark forces?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Rick Marshall
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in every genre for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Abigail Bassett
radar detector
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Whistler.
Posted By Andrew Hard
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in July 2018, from ‘Coco’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
esrb wont call loot boxes gambling shadow of war
Gaming

The best Xbox One games

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best nintendo switch games marioodysseyswitch
Gaming

'Super Mario Odyssey' is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console enters its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Will Fulton, Steven Petite
imax with laser tour projector feat
Home Theater

How laser projection is taking IMAX even further over the top

We traveled to IMAX’s Toronto headquarters to see the company’s brand-new laser projection system. We’ve seen the future of big-screen theaters, and it’s brighter and more colorful than ever.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
battle for azeroth everything you need to know dsg8ujxq9xaa1522934529298
Gaming

Everything you need to know about ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’

'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' is the latest expansion for the now 14-year-old MMORPG. It goes back to the roots of the Alliance vs. Horde conflict. Here's everything you need to know including features, armor, races, and launch…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Movies & TV

The '80s are alive as first 'Stranger Things' season 3 teaser goes to the mall

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season.
Posted By Stephanie Topacio Long, Rick Marshall
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Email shows Nvidia’s GTX 11 Series will start being released in late August

A leaked email purportedly written by a Nvidia graphics card partner for a retailer provides the release dates of the upcoming GeForce GTX 11 Series. The letter also confirms that Nvidia pushed back the launch due to unsold stock.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Holding the SNES Classic Edition in our hand
Gaming

Nintendo sues two websites for distributing ROMs of its games

Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against two separate websites over their distributing of ROMs of Nintendo games. One site has already been taken offline as a result, while the other removed Nintendo games from its library.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fallout 4
Gaming

Speedrunner completes all five main Fallout games in under 90 minutes

A Fallout speedrunner has managed to complete the four numbered games and New Vegas in less than 90 minutes, setting a new world record. The final time was calculated with loading times removed.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Nerf this – literally: ‘Overwatch’ to get Nerf gun line in 2019

Hasbro seems to have taken D.Va's "Nerf this" taunt to heart, as the company is producing a line of Overwatch Nerf guns to begin releasing in 2019. The first of these will be Reaper's shotgun.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gaming mouse razer lancehead
Computing

Leave your opponents in awe of your skills with the best gaming mice

If you want to rise above the competition, you need the best tools. We've found the overall best gaming mouse, as well as picks for best budget gaming mouse, best left-handed gaming mouse, and best ambidextrous mouse.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
soul solar charger
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Roll-up solar panels, dream controllers, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
asus rog swift pg279q
Product Review

An overclockable monitor is definitely overkill, but you'll want this one anyway

The latest gaming monitor from Asus is a 27-inch flagship that spare no expense to stuff in every feature imaginable, but does an $800, 1440p monitor make sense in a post-4K world?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith