Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari says that the upcoming game is a political one, backtracking on previous statements from Ubisoft that drew criticism last week.

“Our story is political,” begins the post. “There are hard, relevant discussions in Far Cry 6 about the conditions that lead to the rise of fascism in a nation, the costs of imperialism, forced labor, the need for free-and-fair elections, LGBTQ+ rights, and more within the context of Yara, a fictional island in the Caribbean.”

Ubisoft initially drew criticism after Khavari told The Gamer that Far Cry 6 was not making a political statement on Cuba, which the game’s island of Yara is based on.

While Ubisoft maintains that the story of Far Cry 6 will not make a statement about Cuba specifically, the game will tell a politically driven story. To tell that story successfully, Khavari and his team “made sure to seek creators and collaborators for our team who can speak personally to the history and cultures of the regions we were inspired by.” Experts and consultants were also brought on to “examine the game story multiple times over the course of the project to make sure it was being told with sensitivity.”

Khavari’s statement is a stark contrast from Ubisoft’s standard approach to political issues in multiple games, including past Far Cry titles and entries in The Division and Tom Clancy franchises. Previously, Ubisoft has stressed that its games are not political, regardless of story or setting.

Far Cry 6‘s release date was recently revealed in a gameplay trailer. Far Cry 6 is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 7.

