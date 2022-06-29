Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: All save data bonuses and Amiibo Presents rewards

While they used to be common in the days of memory cards, almost no games seem to offer any rewards for players who played previous games in the same series, or games from that developer. These little bonuses used to be nice kind of “thank you” notes that might give players something like an Easter egg or small bonus to show off in the game. One of the few companies still interested in this kind of feature is Nintendo, and they continue to reward faithful players of its most popular franchises.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is slightly odd in that it is both a sequel to Fire Emblem Warriors and a sort of alternative take on the last entry in the core series, Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Not only does this game reward you for having played both of these past Switch games but it also incorporates Amiibos as well for even more goodies you can unlock to give yourself a slight edge in the ongoing war — if you know how to claim them, that is. No matter which house you choose to align with, here’s how you can get all the save data bonuses and Amiibo Presents rewards in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Save data bonuses

If you have save data on your Switch from either Fire Emblem Warriors and/or Fire Emblem: Three Houses then you will automatically get rewards for having played them. You can access the rewards — so long as you have the save data, of course — by opening the menu by hitting the “-” button and selecting Bonuses near the bottom of the list. From here, just choose Save Data Bonuses, and the game will automatically look for save data on your console. If it finds any, you will get the following rewards:

5,000 Gold

50 Smithing Stones

5 Owl Feathers

While you can get the same rewards for both Fire Emblem Warriors and Fire Emblem: Three Houses data, you can only claim these rewards once per playthrough. If you start a new game, you can claim them again on the new file, but it won’t work if you take an existing game you claimed them in to a new game plus playthrough.

Amiibo Presents

Amiibo used to be the big thing, but are somewhat forgotten now by everyone but collectors. Even if they don’t do much, Nintendo does still want to make your investment in those figures worth your while, so any Amiibo you have can be scanned in for some extra rewards in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

You can access the Amiibo Presents in the same spot as the save data bonuses, only selecting amiibo Presents instead of Save Data Bonuses. After that, you’ll be prompted to scan in your Amiibo, but there are a few restrictions.

Each Amiibo can only be used once a day, and you can only use a max of five per day. After 24 hours, you can start scanning them again.

Any normal Amiibo gives random resources, ingredients, Gold, weapons, or equipment.

Fire Emblem character Amiibos, on the other hand, give better versions of these random rewards. For example, a regular Amiibo might give you 1,000 Gold while one of a Fire Emblem character will give you 3,000 Gold.

Here’s a list of all the Fire Emblem Amiibos that have been released:

Alm

Celica

Two versions of Crom

Tiki

Corrin (Male and Female)

Byleth

Ike

Marth

Robin

Roy

Lucina

