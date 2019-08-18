Share

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the latest entry in the renowned franchise, is preparing for another invasion ⁠– into the battle royale puzzler Tetris 99.

Nintendo revealed that for Tetris 99‘s 6th Maximus Cup, the game will be crossing over with Fire Emblem: Three Houses, a month after collaborating with another major Nintendo Switch game, the colorful shooter Splatoon 2.

The #TETRIS99 Grand Prix 6 is on from 09:00 CEST on 23/08 until 08:59 CEST on 27/08! This time, it's a special crossover event with #FireEmblem: Three Houses, and you can receive an exclusive theme for it! @tetris_official More info: https://t.co/VVHwzEpnpL pic.twitter.com/Z6Lke1GsMY — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 16, 2019

In every Maximus Cup, Tetris 99 players earn points by playing in battle royale matches against 98 other players. The higher their place in each round the more points they receive. By reaching 100 points, the player will be able to unlock event-exclusive items.

The same mechanics are retained for the 6th Maximus Cup, which will run from August 23, 9:00 a.m. to August 27, 8:59 a.m. CEST, which is equivalent to August 23, 12:00 a.m. to August 26, 11:59 p.m. PT. That is four full days of non-stop Tetris 99 action for players who would like to unlock a Fire Emblem: Three Houses theme for the puzzle game.

Tetris 99 players earn 10 points even if they are eliminated first. This means that it will only take 10 rounds to unlock the exclusive theme.

The Twitter page of Nintendo of America has not yet confirmed the 6th Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 players in the United States. However, the event usually takes place on a worldwide stage, so a similar announcement should roll out soon.

Tetris 99 was unveiled in February a free-to-play game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Like other battle royale games, the goal is to be the last player standing, as cleared bricks are thrown as garbage to the boards of opponents. In May, the game received the Big Block DLC, which added two new offline modes.

The battle royale puzzler should serve as a break for players who are engrossed with Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which promises more than 200 hours of gameplay for those who would like to progress through all the stories of the Black Eagles, the Blue Lions, and the Golden Deer.

