Where to get Ballistic Shields in Fortnite and how they work

You can always count on Epic to find new and exciting ways to keep Fortnite feeling fresh all these years later. Chapter 5, season 1 has kept up that trend with a variety of thrilling items that change up the meta a lot, including the Ballistic Shield, which may be the best personal defensive item ever added to the game. Here’s where to find them and how they work.

Where to get Ballistic Shields and how they work

Ballistic Shields can be found on the ground or in chests all across the map. Even so, it’s quite a rare item, so you could spend a match or two without seeing one unless you track down and take out your foes – which you’ll presumably be doing anyway.

The Ballistic Shield may be one of the new season’s most powerful and noteworthy new items, as it offers some substantial defensive possibilities that can really come in handy during firefights. By equipping and holding it up, you’ll gain a significant amount of protection for your body while being granted a pistol that you can use to shoot your foes. While the shield can be temporarily disabled after taking enough hits, it absorbs quite a lot of bullets that would otherwise be going into you.

All of that being said, good players can work around your shield in some circumstances, either by surrounding you with explosive blasts or by shooting your feet. Even so, if you see one, we highly recommend picking it up and keeping it on you for close-quarters showdowns – particularly if you’re low on health.

