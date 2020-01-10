Fortnite battle royale recently saw the end of the Winterfest event and the normal weekly challenges. But the current season of chapter 2 is still going on for another month, and Epic Games isn’t leaving players hanging as there are more challenges for players to complete.

Fortnite Remedy vs. Toxin challenge list

To tide players over until the release of season 2, players are able to complete new challenges this week in the form of the Remedy vs. Toxin challenges. There are 10 new challenges to complete, many of which are unique and interesting.

Here’s a full list of the new challenges available this week:

Visit three different food trucks

Earn three silver survivor medals

Get three SMG eliminations

Search seven chests at landmark locations

Reach full health and shields in two different matches

Deal damage with a common, uncommon, and rare weapon in a single match

Deal 2,500 damage to enemy structures

Visit three different bus stops in a single match

Achieve five weapon specialist accolades by dealing damage with weapons

Be the first to catch a fish, land from the battle bus, or get an elimination in a match

These challenges are worth completing, as they offer a sweet reward that you can’t find anywhere else. One such challenge tasks players with visiting three different bus stops.

Fortnite bus stops challenge tips

This challenge requires players to visit three different bus stops in a single match. Thankfully, though, there are a lot of bus stops that you can find that are relatively close to one another. It is highly recommended that players use the Team Rumble mode. It allows for a lot of time to look for bus stops, there are respawns in case you die, and there aren’t a ton of enemies to deal with.

This is a difficult task, though, so we understand if you are having a hard time getting them all done on your own. If this is the case, be sure to find some friends, turn on the Party Assist feature, and have them help you visit all of them.

Fortnite bus stops locations

There are bus stop locations all over the map. The map above shows our recommendations for the spots, but there are many others. The general rule of thumb is to look on main roads and near the entrances to major named locations.

Our recommendations are based on two spots — one to the north and the other to the south — that eachcontain three bus stops that are really close to one another. It shouldn’t require much time to visit all three of them in one match.

Sweaty Sands bus stop

The Sweaty Sands bus stop is located on the eastern entrance to the town, right next to the main road that leads to Salty Springs.

Pleasant Park bus stop

The Pleasant Park bus stop is found on the side of the southern main road leading right outside of town.

Salty Springs bus stop

The Salty Springs bus stop is found at the northern entrance to the town, right across from the gas station.

Misty Meadows bus stops

Misty Meadows is the best place to head to if you find yourself on the southern side of the map. This named location is home to three separate bus stops, which is just enough to complete this challenge.

The first is found on the far left side between it and Slurpy Swamp. It is where the main road out of Misty Meadows starts to go north and there is a bridge to cross.

The second Misty Meadows bus stop is east of the first and is on the left entrance to the town. It is right outside the town and hard to miss. The third bus stop is on the opposite side on the eastern road just before the bridge.

Fortnite bus stops challenge reward

If you have been playing through the weekly challenges in chapter 2, season 1, you will likely be familiar with the rewards this week. The Remedy vs. Toxin challenges will grant you the same reward for all of the challenges.

For each challenge, you will get 52,000 experience to go toward reaching tier 100. This is great for players who are still trying to max out the current battle pass. If you are able to complete this challenge and others to reach nine challenges completed, you will also get the purple option for the Remedy vs. Toxin skin.

