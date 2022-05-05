Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 7 quests and how to complete them

The second season of Fortnite chapter 3 keeps chugging along, and for week 7, Epic Games has brought us a new set of quests. These new challenges are on par with the previous week’s in terms of difficulty, requiring you to visit specific areas around the map and to deal damage with certain weapons. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to get through each quest with ease.

These are the new week 7 quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Season 2, week 7 quests

Damage Opponents with the Repair Torch (5)

Deal Headshot Damage with the Striker Burst Rifle (300)

Destroy a Turret Using Remote Explosives (1)

Destroy Structures with the Cow Catcher (200)

Disable a Tank by Damaging the Engine (1)

Recover Stolen Seven Supplies at IO Locations (3)

Visit Different Named Locations in a Single Match (5)

Season 2, week 7 quest guide

Damage Opponents with the Repair Torch (5)

Kicking things off, we recommend landing at Command Cavern for this one. Make your way around the area and look for a Repair Torch, which is often found in red toolboxes. Once you’ve gotten your hands on one, simply damage five of the many NPCs in this area. Make sure you get right next to them to deal damage or it won’t count.

Deal Headshot Damage with the Striker Burst Rifle (300)

Once again, the best way to complete this quest is to land at Command Cavern. Loot as much as you can and you’ll find the Striker Burst Rifle (AUG). From here, line up your shot and deal damage to the enemy NPCs in this area, making sure to only hit the head. It’ll likely take multiple enemies to complete this challenge, depending on which ones you choose to attack. Make sure you’re deliberate with your shots and you’ll complete this quest in no time.

Destroy a Turret Using Remote Explosives (1)

This one is a bit of a pain since C4 explosives aren’t the most common. But if you land in a high-traffic area like Tilted Towers or The Daily Bugle, you’re bound to come across remote explosives from chests. Once you’ve gotten your hands on it, make your way to one of the airships, which contain multiple turrets, and place a C4 on them before stepping back to detonate. You can also find turrets at main hubs where battles have taken place. All you need to do is destroy one turret for this quest.

Destroy Structures with the Cow Catcher (200)

The most straightforward way to complete this challenge is to collect the Armored Battle Bus at Coney Crossroads, which already has a Cow Catcher built-in. Then, drive into as many structures as possible and you’ll eventually destroy 200 of them. The other way is to apply the Cow Catcher to the vehicle of your choice. Cow Catchers are found in chests and as floor loot and can be added to any vehicle. The Armored Battle Bus tends to be clunky to drive, so it’s not a bad idea to use your own vehicle for this one.

Disable a Tank by Damaging the Engine (1)

For this one, you need to damage the engine on the back of a tank, that will eventually catch on fire after you shoot it enough. It’s best to use an assault rifle or other powerful automatic weapon for this. Just stick to the back and shoot the tank while it’s focused on someone else.

Recover Stolen Seven Supplies at IO Locations (3)

Members of the IO have stolen Seven supplies and hidden them at various locations on the map. For this challenge, you need to recover them. The supplies appear as green duffle bags and boxes, so keep your eyes peeled for them at each location. The first one is just northeast of The Fortress at the gas station. You can find the supplies within the fenced-in area to the left of the dumpster. Next, make your way inside the main area of Command Cavern within the mountain. The supplies are beneath a set of stairs right by the water in the main section of this area (use the image above for reference). The final set of supplies can be found just east of Logjam, right up against a large rock, close to some bushes and trees.

Visit Different Named Locations in a Single Match (5)

We’ve seen quests like this one before, so you might be familiar with how it works already. If you’re looking to complete it quickly, there’s an optimal path you can take starting at Command Cavern, to Fortress, Tilted Towers, Coney Crossroads, and finally, ending at Sleepy Sound. The key is to utilize the cannons at each area to shoot yourself to the next location. These are often found at airships, but some cannons are located on the ground, as well.

