 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 7 quests and how to complete them

Joseph Yaden
By

The second season of Fortnite chapter 3 keeps chugging along, and for week 7, Epic Games has brought us a new set of quests. These new challenges are on par with the previous week’s in terms of difficulty, requiring you to visit specific areas around the map and to deal damage with certain weapons. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to get through each quest with ease.

These are the new week 7 quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading

Season 2, week 7 quests

  • Damage Opponents with the Repair Torch (5)
  • Deal Headshot Damage with the Striker Burst Rifle (300)
  • Destroy a Turret Using Remote Explosives (1)
  • Destroy Structures with the Cow Catcher (200)
  • Disable a Tank by Damaging the Engine (1)
  • Recover Stolen Seven Supplies at IO Locations (3)
  • Visit Different Named Locations in a Single Match (5)

Season 2, week 7 quest guide

Damage Opponents with the Repair Torch (5)

Kicking things off, we recommend landing at Command Cavern for this one. Make your way around the area and look for a Repair Torch, which is often found in red toolboxes. Once you’ve gotten your hands on one, simply damage five of the many NPCs in this area. Make sure you get right next to them to deal damage or it won’t count.

Deal Headshot Damage with the Striker Burst Rifle (300)

Jill Valentine jumping with burst rifle in Fortnite.

Once again, the best way to complete this quest is to land at Command Cavern. Loot as much as you can and you’ll find the Striker Burst Rifle (AUG). From here, line up your shot and deal damage to the enemy NPCs in this area, making sure to only hit the head. It’ll likely take multiple enemies to complete this challenge, depending on which ones you choose to attack. Make sure you’re deliberate with your shots and you’ll complete this quest in no time.

Destroy a Turret Using Remote Explosives (1)

Destroying turret with C4 in Fortnite.

This one is a bit of a pain since C4 explosives aren’t the most common. But if you land in a high-traffic area like Tilted Towers or The Daily Bugle, you’re bound to come across remote explosives from chests. Once you’ve gotten your hands on it, make your way to one of the airships, which contain multiple turrets, and place a C4 on them before stepping back to detonate. You can also find turrets at main hubs where battles have taken place. All you need to do is destroy one turret for this quest.

Destroy Structures with the Cow Catcher (200)

The most straightforward way to complete this challenge is to collect the Armored Battle Bus at Coney Crossroads, which already has a Cow Catcher built-in. Then, drive into as many structures as possible and you’ll eventually destroy 200 of them. The other way is to apply the Cow Catcher to the vehicle of your choice. Cow Catchers are found in chests and as floor loot and can be added to any vehicle. The Armored Battle Bus tends to be clunky to drive, so it’s not a bad idea to use your own vehicle for this one.

Disable a Tank by Damaging the Engine (1)

For this one, you need to damage the engine on the back of a tank, that will eventually catch on fire after you shoot it enough. It’s best to use an assault rifle or other powerful automatic weapon for this. Just stick to the back and shoot the tank while it’s focused on someone else.

Recover Stolen Seven Supplies at IO Locations (3)

Map of stolen Seven supplies in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg
Seven Supplies in Fortnite.

Members of the IO have stolen Seven supplies and hidden them at various locations on the map. For this challenge, you need to recover them. The supplies appear as green duffle bags and boxes, so keep your eyes peeled for them at each location. The first one is just northeast of The Fortress at the gas station. You can find the supplies within the fenced-in area to the left of the dumpster. Next, make your way inside the main area of Command Cavern within the mountain. The supplies are beneath a set of stairs right by the water in the main section of this area (use the image above for reference). The final set of supplies can be found just east of Logjam, right up against a large rock, close to some bushes and trees.

Visit Different Named Locations in a Single Match (5)

Map of many locations in Fortnite.
fortnite.gg

We’ve seen quests like this one before, so you might be familiar with how it works already. If you’re looking to complete it quickly, there’s an optimal path you can take starting at Command Cavern, to Fortress, Tilted Towers, Coney Crossroads, and finally, ending at Sleepy Sound. The key is to utilize the cannons at each area to shoot yourself to the next location. These are often found at airships, but some cannons are located on the ground, as well.

Editors' Recommendations

The best 15-inch laptops for 2022

Dell XPS 15 7590 review

How to register for and download the Android 13 beta

A phone running Android 13.

Leaked Sonos photos leave little doubt that the Ray soundbar is real

A leaked publicity photo of a new Sonos soundbar in black seen under a TV.

AMD RX 7900 XT could be the first-ever PCIe 5.0 graphics card

An AMD RX 6000 graphics card with the Radeon branding.

Apex Legends adds ‘cool dad representation’ with new hero

Newcastle raises his shield in Apex Legends.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2022: What to expect in July

best prime day instant pot deals 2021 2020 air fryer

Best Prime Day Smartwatch Deals 2022: What to expect in July

Prime Day 2021 Smartwatch Deals

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum is $100 off at Best Buy today

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner cleaning carpet.

The best robot vacuums for 2022

The Samsung Jet Bot cleaning in a living room.

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals 2022: What to expect in July

Prime Day 2021 Headphone Deals

Save $100 on this Traeger smart grill and smoker today

traeger pro 780 grill deal best buy may 2022 smart smoker feature

This refurbished MacBook Air a steal at $140 under sticker

The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.

At long last, GPU prices are now dropping below MSRP

Promotional image of an AMD Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card.