 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Is Fortnite down? Updates and matchmaking status on July 26

Tomas Franzese
By
Characters including Optimus Prime from Fortnite.
Epic Games / Epic Games

Is Fortnite down right now? A quick look on Twitter, as well as a message in-game, suggest that some players will have trouble getting into a match of the popular royale today, July 26.

For a multiplayer, live-service game like Fortnite, the status of the servers make or breaks the experience. The game is basically unplayable if the game goes down. That’s why server issues happening today are frustrating for lots of Fortnite players, although it doesn’t seem like everyone is affected.

Recommended Videos

Some players currently can’t even log into the game, but if you do, a message indicating there are issues does appear in the lobby menu. “Matchmaking issues: Matchmaking is currently experiencing issues, and we are working to resolve them,” the message says. Tweets from the official Fortnite Status Twitter also state that Epic Games is investigating issues players currently have with logging in, matchmaking, and using push-to-talk. That said, Fortnite’s developers are “investigating a fix” and will “provide an update when this is resolved.”

So, if you’re planning on playing Fortnite today, know that you might run into some server issues while logging in or matchmaking. These problems don’t seem to impact all players, though, as I was able to successfully get into three matches during this period. 

If Fortnite is down for you, there isn’t a lot you can do other than make sure the game is fully updated and that your platform’s internet connection is stable. Epic Games will likely release a fix for these issues soon, and after that, everyone’s Fortnite experience should be back to normal.

Fortnite is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
How to find lightsabers in Fortnite
Character with lightsaber in Fortnite.

The latest Fortnite event is a massive Star Wars collaboration, and with it, comes a slew of new character skins, weapons, and quests. With it being a Star Wars collab, players can expect a new set of lightsabers to wield, which can be obtained during battle royale matches. But where can you find lightsabers and how do they work during the latest event? Here's what you need to know about finding lightsabers in Fortnite.
Where to find lightsabers

Finding the various lightsabers is a little tricky since their locations are random for each match. To find them, you need to visit holograms of either Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Maul around the map. All three appear during any given match, but their locations are random.

Read more
How to launch fireworks at Coachella Island in Fortnite
Launching fireworks at Coachella Island in Fortnite.

The week 2 Fortnite Coachella quests are live now, and while a lot of them are straightforward, one seems to have caused some confusion for many players. The quest is for launching fireworks at Coachella Island, and as expected, the game doesn't necessarily specify how to complete the objective. In this guide, we'll show you how to launch fireworks at Coachella in Fortnite.
Visit Coachella Island

The first step is to actually make your way to Coachella Island. You cannot complete this quest during a normal match and instead must head into a Creator Made Island. To do so, you'll need to head to Island Code from the game mode menu and utilize the code 5449-4207-1280. Then, launch into a match on Coachella Island.
Wait for the firework show to begin

Read more
How to damage opponents with the Lock On Pistol in Fortnite
The Lock On Pistol in Fortnite.

As part of a weekly challenge in Fortnite, players are tasked with dealing 200 damage with the Lock On Pistol. This challenge has caused some confusion, as acquiring the weapon isn't as consistent as players might have hoped. In this guide, we'll show you how to get your hands on the Lock On Pistol and how to deal 200 damage with it in Fortnite.
How to find the Lock On Pistol

First, you need to get your hands on the Lock On Pistol. Currently, the only known ways of finding one are by opening chests or collecting them from Supply Drops. The weapon isn't available from NPCs or any method just yet. This means you'll want to head to a high-traffic area like Mega City to find a bunch of chests. Keep in mind that Mega City will be busy, but there are plenty of chests available. If you want to play it safe, you can visit a different point of interest (POI). Keep opening chests until you get your hands on the Lock On Pistol.
How to deal 200 damage with the Lock On Pistol

Read more