Is Fortnite down? Updates and matchmaking status on July 26

Is Fortnite down right now? A quick look on Twitter, as well as a message in-game, suggest that some players will have trouble getting into a match of the popular royale today, July 26.

For a multiplayer, live-service game like Fortnite, the status of the servers make or breaks the experience. The game is basically unplayable if the game goes down. That’s why server issues happening today are frustrating for lots of Fortnite players, although it doesn’t seem like everyone is affected.

Recommended Videos

Some players currently can’t even log into the game, but if you do, a message indicating there are issues does appear in the lobby menu. “Matchmaking issues: Matchmaking is currently experiencing issues, and we are working to resolve them,” the message says. Tweets from the official Fortnite Status Twitter also state that Epic Games is investigating issues players currently have with logging in, matchmaking, and using push-to-talk. That said, Fortnite’s developers are “investigating a fix” and will “provide an update when this is resolved.”

So, if you’re planning on playing Fortnite today, know that you might run into some server issues while logging in or matchmaking. These problems don’t seem to impact all players, though, as I was able to successfully get into three matches during this period.

If Fortnite is down for you, there isn’t a lot you can do other than make sure the game is fully updated and that your platform’s internet connection is stable. Epic Games will likely release a fix for these issues soon, and after that, everyone’s Fortnite experience should be back to normal.

Fortnite is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations