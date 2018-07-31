Digital Trends
Gaming

The latest ‘Fortnite’ event is an all-around explosive good time

Steven Petite
By
fortnite fly explosives event

Epic Games has added a new limited-time mode to Fortnite, and it’s sure to be an explosive good time. Fly Explosives is an explosives-only variant that emphasizes fragging your opponents with high-powered rocket launchers. Don’t worry, though, you’ll have a trusty jetpack to evade incoming missiles.

This means you’ll only find rocket launchers, grenade launchers, and grenades on the map. So, yeah, everyone will have something in their hands that can blast you and your cover to smithereens. Rocket ammunition caps out at 120, but that’s a ridiculously high number of rockets, even if you don’t have that great of aim. Jetpacks found on the map will have quicker fuel regeneration and a lower consumption of fuel while airborne.  Basically, you can fly around longer, which should help players from both an offensive and defensive perspective.

To keep the action going, the gap between storms will be shorter. This is because everyone will be able to find the only type of loot on the map very quickly. Epic estimates that a round of Fly Explosives will last less than 20 minutes. Fly Explosives has stat tracking, including kills, deaths, and wins.

Additionally, the much-maligned guided missile comes back to the battle royale experience. Guided missiles were notoriously overpowered during their first stint in the game, leading Epic to remove them. The weapon has been tweaked to be not as powerful. It’s available in Epic and Legendary variants. Missiles now have a reduced movement speed, higher reload time, lower distance allotment, and dole out much less damage to both players and buildings. Player damage from guided missiles is down from 105/110 to 74/77. Meanwhile, structure damage has been drastically reduced from 1100 to 400.

Playground mode also benefits from the updates. The Vaulted Jetpack will be available throughout the Fly Explosives event, and guided missiles home their way into the creative mode. Epic has also removed bandages from Playground to increase the chances of finding better healing items such as health and shield potions.

The new patch is now live on all platforms. It’s unclear how long Fly Explosives will be featured, so you would be wise to try it out as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PlayStation 4 games
nba live 19 custom female players nbalive19femaleplayers
Gaming

‘NBA Live 19’ becomes more inclusive, finally lets you create a female player

For the first time in the series, NBA Live 19 will let you create custom female basketball stars. The players will be playable in The One story mode, and can compete against male players.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Computing

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

The Hord and Alliance are seeking new allies in their struggle for control of Azeroth. Rather you pledge your allegiance to the Horde or Alliance, we've got a guide to help you unlock every allied race that's coming in Battle for Azeroth.
Posted By Eric Brackett
destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know hunter super spectral blades
Gaming

‘Destiny’ lore is pretty cool, and soon you won’t need to shoot stuff to read it

Bungie is releasing an anthology series compiling the lore of Destiny. The first volume, a 128-page hardcover book titled Dark Mirror, releases this fall. Bungie says the book series could change the way you see the Destiny universe.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite Birthday Cake Locations Guide
Gaming

Where to find all ‘Fortnite’ birthday cake locations

Fortnite is celebrating its first birthday with limited-time challenges that reward a special, exclusive in-game spray. All you need to do is dance in front of ten birthday cakes strewn across the map. Here's where to find them.
Posted By Cody Perez
Xbox One X review controller on system
Gaming

How to factory reset an Xbox One

Whether you're upgrading to a One X and giving your old console to a friend, or troubleshooting a technical issue, sometimes your Xbox One needs a clean slate. Here's our quick guide on how to factory reset an Xbox One.
Posted By Will Fulton
destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know bow and arrow
Gaming

'Destiny 2: Forsaken' will be the demise of Cayde-6, but there's plenty fans will love

Not only is Bungie adding a huge amount of new content to "Destiny 2" with its Year 2 expansion, "Forsaken," but it's changing the way a lot of things in its multiplayer shooter work going forward. Here's all the info we have on "Forsaken,"…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Acer Predator XB2 review hero game
Computing

G-Sync vs. FreeSync: Refresh technologies vie to up gaming experience

There are some subtle differences between the two adaptive refresh technology offerings, and they affect cost, performance, and compatibility. Nvidia may have released it's feature first, but in recent years AMD has stepped up to the plate…
Posted By Max Kwass-Mason
Slender man
Movies & TV

The newest trailer for ‘Slender Man’ movie is as spooky as you’d expect

The infamous Slender Man is starring in his own film of the same name and the second trailer sheds some new light on plot and main cast. It follows a group of teens as they attempt to unravel the mystery of a friend's disappearance.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
magic the gathering alpha black lotus mtg 720x720
Gaming

A rare Magic: The Gathering card just sold for more than a Porsche

An Alpha Black Lotus game card just sold on eBay for $88,000, proving that collectible game cards from Magic: The Gathering continue to appreciate in value. The card's scarcity and Gem Mint condition led to its record-breaking sale price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
most anticipated 2018 games red dead redemption 2 4
Gaming

‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ players unlock ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ weapon early

Data-mining players in Grand Theft Auto Online have managed to unlock a hatchet planned as a promotional item for Red Dead Redemption 2. They have discovered it will unlock in the latter game in October.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
no mans sky product
Product Review

Two years and many updates later, 'No Man's Sky' is still just OK

One of the most anticipated games of the year – and of all time – No Man’s Sky has an incredible burden of expectation to support. Is its universe really one you can get lost in for hundreds of hours? Or is this another game that’s…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw, Abigail Bassett
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Need a new game for your PlayStation 4? You've come to the right place

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tech trends 30 years from now questionable bitcoin
Gaming

Valve bans Steam game that was installing cryptocurrency mining malware

A cheap Steam game called Abstractism appeared to be infecting users' computers with a program that mines cryptocurrency. Valve has since removed it from Steam and banned the developer.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin