Where to get Grapple Blades in Fortnite and how they work

With each new season of Fortnite, you can count on there being at least some sort of mobility item added that helps you quickly move across the map in a unique and exciting way. With the arrival of chapter 5, season 1, players can now seek out and equip the brand-new Grapple Blade item. If you want all of the mobility of a Web-Slinger with the damage output of a Kinetic Blade, you’ll want to pick one of these up. Here’s where to find them and how they work.

Where to get Grapple Blades and how they work

Grapple Blades can be found on the ground and in chests all across this season’s map. Keep in mind, however, that they’re relatively rare, meaning it’s sometimes possible to go entire matches without seeing one. Of course, that’s just a good incentive to track down and defeat your opponents to see if they leave one behind.

Grapple Blade in Fortnite
Epic Games

When this hybrid mobility and damage item is equipped, you’ll notice that it shows a cursor on surfaces you can grapple to. Doing so will send you propelling toward the surface pretty quickly, making it a great choice for escaping a firefight or finding high ground in the midst of one. But before you get carried away, it’s worth noting that you only have four charges at a time with a Grapple Blade, though it will recharge one at a time every 12 seconds.

As useful as a Grapple Blade can be for mobility, it can also deal some significant melee damage. By pressing the fire button, you can do some very fast and flashy attacks that hit for 60 damage each, making you a force to be reckoned with in close quarters. In other words, the Grapple Blade is a must-have for most players looking to be both mobile and aggressive in chapter 5, season 1.

