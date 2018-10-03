Digital Trends
‘Fortnite’ gets into the Halloween spirit with leak of spooky scarecrow skins

Gabe Gurwin
Halloween is still nearly a month away, but we’re already getting into the spooky spirit with special events in multiplayer games like Overwatch. Fortnite is the latest to get in on the festivities, as new leaked skins provide you with plenty of ways to scare fellow players.

Shared on the Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks Twitter page, a number of new cosmetic items are being added to Fortnite, many of them focused on scarecrows. These include the “Straw Ops” female outfit and the “Hay Man” male outfit, both of which feature plenty of hay and terrifying glowing eyes. In the case of the female outfit, there’s also a large sunflower for a belt buckle, and the mouths on both outfits are crudely stitched together.

New gliders have also been added, and they’re both sure to leave your opponents frozen in fear. The “Field Wraith” resembles a scarecrow and can appear as two of them as you descend to the ground below. The scarecrow’s hands even move about as they’re hit by wind, giving it the appearance of being alive.

The “Dark Glyph”seems to be modeled after the bizarre runes players have been spotting over the last month or so. Perhaps our questions about them will be answered soon!

But that’s not all! “Back Bling” for scarecrow and alien fans are also coming, as are two new pickaxes. The “Harvester” is basically a knife taped to a stick, while the “Thunder Crash” appears to feature a unicorn head as a mallet. One seems a little bit more formidable than the other one, but logic has no place in Fortnite.

Given the frequency of updates we’ve seen for Fortnite thus far, we’re betting the skins shown here aren’t the last the game will receive before Halloween. Epic Games recently also added the “Chiller” — a trap that sends unsuspecting players slipping and sliding forward at high speed. It can also serve as a great escape tool.

Given the game’s original monster-focused premise, Halloween seems like a perfect time to get into Fortnite. The game is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android, with full cross-play support on all platforms.

