Chances are, you’ve at least downloaded Fortnite on PS4. After all, it’s one of the most popular games ever, as evidenced by the 27 million players who participated in the recent in-game Travis Scott concert. Even though it’s still insanely popular, there are a handful of things it could do better — like implementing a clearer way to log out of your account. This guide will walk you through how to log out of Fortnite on PS4.

There are multiple avenues you can take to log out of your account on PS4, all of which involve using a browser. This can be done from the PS4 itself, PC, tablet, or phone. Since navigating the PS4’s browser is a bit clunky, you might want to consider using a separate device to do this.

Logging out via PS4

After you launch Fortnite, you might be looking for a specific “log out” option from the main menu. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. Instead, you need to press the options button from the game’s main menu, scroll down, and select the Support option. This will open up the PlayStation’s browser.

You’ll be brought to the Epic Games website, so once the page loads, head to the top right of the screen and press Sign In. Use this to sign in to your Epic Games account (keep in mind, you might have to use a verification code to get signed in). After you’re in, go back to the same spot and you’ll see your username. If you hover over it, a new option will appear, labeled Account — select that option.

This will direct you to a new page, with several options on the left-hand side of the screen. You’ll want to click the Connections option. From here, you’ll see every Fortnite connection you’ve made — one of which is the PlayStation Network. Select it and check all the boxes, followed by pressing Unlink. This will log you out of your Fortnite account on PS4. The same steps apply to log out of other systems like Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

You’ll need to close out of the game entirely for the change to go into effect. Launch Fortnite again with the PS4 user of your choice, and you’ll then be prompted to sign in and link another account.

Logging out of PS4 account via PC

You are able to perform the steps mentioned above from a phone, tablet, or PC. In fact, you’ll probably find it easier to do so. The steps are mostly the same as logging out via the PS4 system.

You’ll want to go directly to the Epic Games website and sign in using the option in the top right, as described above. From here, head back to your account, then Connections, and unlink your PSN account. When you launch Fortnite on your PS4 now, it’ll have you sign in and link an account.

