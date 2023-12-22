How to get the Lamborghini car body in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought with it a bevy of new weapons, locations, and features, making it one of the most exciting seasons in years for the popular battle royale. One of the fresh additions to the game includes car customization, which finally lets you change the appearance of the body, wheels, and decals of cars you drive in-game. But if you’d like to get the fancy new Lamborghini car body to give your cars an elegant, high-end look, you’ll need to spend some money in Rocket League first. Read on to learn how to unlock the Lamborghini car body in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Lamborghini car body in Fortnite

The Lamborghini car body can only be unlocked in Fortnite if you’ve linked both Fortnite and Rocket League games to your Epic Games account and then purchased the Lamborghini bundle in Rocket League. Unfortunately, this Rocket League bundle hasn’t been available since early 2023, so if you want to get the Lamborghini car body nowadays, you’ll need to have purchased the bundle back then to access the current Fortnite version. Otherwise, you’re out of luck on this one.

Once you’ve purchased the Lamborghini bundle in Rocket League and ensured both of your games are linked to your Epic Games account, you should notice that the Lamborghini car body is unlocked automatically for you the next time you open up Fortnite. From here, you can equip it in the cosmetics menu and apply any wheels and decals you’d like to make your car stand out among the rest.

