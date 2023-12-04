If there’s one thing you can count on in each season of Fortnite, it’s that there will be an exciting new crossover or two to keep various fandoms on their toes. We’ve seen everything from Star Wars to Attack on Titan to Futurama, and chapter 5, season 1 is here to surprise us yet again with the shocking addition of Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin. The beloved cartoon character makes an appearance in multiple capacities, serving both as a boss that can be defeated and a skin that you can unlock in the battle pass. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to get the skin for yourself, as well as how to tackle the boss battle against everyone’s favorite lovable oaf.

How to get the Peter Griffin skin

Peter Griffin’s skins can be unlocked in the chapter 5, season 1 battle pass, which can be purchased for 950 V-Bucks.

You’ll find Peter Griffin’s first skin on Page 11 of the battle pass, so you’ll need to reach level 70 to unlock it. However, you can also score two alternate skins for the character by completing all 100 levels of the battle pass and proceeding to Page 2 of the Bonus Rewards section. It’s also possible that additional Peter Griffin alternate skins will be added to these Bonus Rewards in the coming weeks as new skins are revealed for this extra layer of the battle pass.

How to beat the Peter Griffin boss

Peter Griffin can be found at Snooty Steppes. He’s encountered in the large villa on the highest steppe on the far left side of the point of interest.

Seeing as he’s a boss, it’s best that you come into the battle well-prepared, so loot the surrounding area for at least a gun or two, plenty of ammo, and full shields. When you’re ready to face him, head inside to find him walking around wearing his golden suit, at which point he’s likely to notice you, too, and begin firing.

Start the fight off by aiming for his rather large head and dealing out as much damage as possible while staying close to a pillar or wall you can use to hide behind if needed. He’ll charge at you, so make use of this cover to reload and then pop back out for more damage opportunities when he’s doing the same. Beware that he may throw some explosives at you, so don’t hesitate and end up blown to smithereens. If you need to recoup, find a safe spot and heal up quickly, then resume your assault.

When Peter Griffin goes down, you can loot him for his Mythic Hammer Pump Shotgun and a boss medallion you can pick up to constantly regain shields throughout the remainder of the match. You can also use the medallion to open the vault nearby to find some chests and a Weapon Mod Bench.

