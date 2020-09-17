  1. Gaming

Fortnite brings long-awaited ray tracing to PC

By

Ray tracing — the high-quality lighting effect taking gaming by storm — has arrived on one of the biggest franchises in the industry.

Starting on Thursday, players of Fortnite on the PC can turn on ray tracing and experience the title with far more fidelity.

The feature, which is only available on PCs running Nvidia GPU cards and DirectX12, allows for dramatically improved visual and lighting effects, creating a more realistic experience in-game, developers Epic Games announced in a blog post.

Epic Games showed a before and after shot detailing how big of a difference ray tracing makes.

In the first, with ray tracing on, there’s far more detail on cars and you can see the reflections of other players on windows. In the other, with ray tracing turned off, the same scene looks rather dull in comparison.

Editors' Recommendations

Oculus Quest 2 headset details have leaked

The Oculus Quest 2 headset, as seen in the leaked promo video

Exclusive: George Takei talks video game voice acting and space tourism dreams

george takei interview yakuza like dragon 2014 winter tca tour day 13

How to link your Fortnite accounts

epic fortnite apple google player impact reaction analysis fornite s2 ch4 marvel

Nintendo Switch is getting a Fortnite makeover

nintendo switch fortnite edition screen shot 2020 09 10 at 44 49 am

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of September 11

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Madden NFL 21 extends franchise’s 21-year bestseller streak

most anticipated video games 2020 madden 21

How to install Minecraft mods

The most common Xbox One problems, and how to fix them

How to pin a message in Discord

Can you still unlock the Deadpool skin in Fortnite?

The best Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dream Suites

the best animal crossing new horizons dream suites 2020090413051200 02cb906ea538a35643c1e1484c4b947d

PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series S

playstation 5 vs xbox series s release date 710x400

The best free flight simulators

Free Flight Simulators

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

The Best Gaming Deals for September 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One