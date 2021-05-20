fortnite-season-6-week-10-challenge-guide-how-to-destroy-opponent-structure-while-driving-a-modded-vehicle

With the latest set of Fortnite challenges for season 6, week 10, you’ll likely have an easy time blasting through most of them. However, one that might cause some problems is to destroy an opponent’s structure while driving a modded vehicle. There are a few moving parts with this one, so you’ll want to do everything you can to prepare yourself for it. On paper, it might not seem too difficult, but a few things have to go right for it to work.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about destroying an opponent’s structure while driving a modded vehicle in Fortnite.

How to mod your vehicle

This challenge is a callback to one from week 5 of this season. We covered how to mod your vehicle in that guide, but the short version is that you need to find tires around the map. Using the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg), you’ll see numerous locations that feature tires you can use to upgrade your vehicles. Although there are a lot of areas where you can do this, we recommend visiting one close to a high traffic area so you can prepare for the next step.

For instance, the areas around Retail Row are great since there are a few spots nearby that are frequently visited. You’ll find either a tire you can pick up or a stack of tires that can be destroyed. Either way, you’ll need to pick up the tire and throw it at the vehicle of choice to upgrade it. This will give your vehicle large tires, lifting it off the ground even higher.

How to destroy an opponent’s structure while driving a modded vehicle

So, once you’ve acquired a modded vehicle, you should drive around while looking for enemy player-built structures. This is tough because it’s usually unclear if these structures have been built by enemies or teammates. The most effective way to do this is to keep driving your vehicle around while running through any structure you see. With some luck, you’ll run into an enemy’s structure and get credit for the challenge.

Alternatively, if you last until the later portions of a match, you’ll almost certainly come across an enemy who will build in front of themselves for protection. When this happens, ram into the structure they’ve built to gain credit. You can attempt this in Battle Royale or Team Rumble. Both have pros and cons, but we’ve found it easier to finish in Battle Royale since there are more enemies in any given match. This means there’s a higher chance of finding their structures around — but it also means more opportunities to get taken out.

Either way, break through one structure, and you’ll earn 24,000 XP.

