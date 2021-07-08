Fortnite season 7, week 5 is live with a brand new set of challenges for you to complete. The newest list is way more straightforward than in previous weeks, allowing you to get through them faster and easier. Some of them can even be finished by simply playing naturally. But one in particular requires you to eliminate trespassers, and as usual, the game doesn’t give you much information for getting through the challenge.

Fortunately, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to complete this challenge, including the locations of trespassers and the easiest ways to take them out. Here’s how to eliminate trespassers in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to find trespassers

Finding the trespassers around the map is a tricky task because they don’t spawn in the same locations each match. The easiest way to find them is to look at your map and try to spot the purple, glitchy labels. They change with each match, but in the example above, you can see the Pleasant Park label is glitchy and purple, indicating the location of trespassers. As soon as the Battle Bus starts moving, make sure you open the map to find the closest location.

You shouldn’t worry too much about coming across other players, as our method of taking down trespassers can be completed before you even touch the ground — so it’s unlikely you’ll be attacked by an opponent. Once you find one of these locations, you’ll be ready to move onto the next step.

How to eliminate trespassers

There are several different methods for taking down a trespasser in Fortnite, but before we get to that, there are a few things you should know. Trespassers are aliens that are either disguised as friendly NPCs or are found in flying saucers around the map. For the purposes of this guide, we’ll be walking you through taking down trespassers in flying saucers since it’s much easier. You need to defeat two trespassers to complete the challenge.

After you’ve found one of the locations mentioned above, make your way toward it from the Battle Bus, and as you land, you’ll eventually see flying saucers in the air. Your goal is to land on top of one in this area. If you miss, you can still attempt to take them down, but it’ll be much harder. Assuming you’ve landed on top of the saucer, all you need to do is walk over to the cockpit and slash the enemy with your pickax. It will take several strikes, but eventually, the trespasser will go down, and you’ll be launched into the air. Make sure to look out for the counter that appears on the left side of the screen, indicating you’ve eliminated a trespasser.

Don’t worry about taking fall damage from this, as you’ll be just fine upon landing. After you’ve received credit for the first trespasser, you’ve got two options. Either loot up and shoot down one more trespasser in the area or start a new match to repeat the steps from above. It would probably be faster to loot up and shoot down the second trespasser, but it’s easier to repeat the process of landing on top of a flying saucer in a separate match. Shooting down a saucer requires decent weapons, which comes down to luck, so you might want to just try for the second one in a new match.

Either way, once you’ve defeated two, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000XP.

Editors' Recommendations