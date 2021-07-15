Fortnite season 7, week 6 is underway and, as usual, it comes with lots of new challenges for you to complete. These new challenges are slightly more complicated than the ones from last week, though they can all be completed with minimal effort. One of the first ones you might attempt requires you to destroy equipment on top of abductors. Even if you’ve played through this season frequently, you might not be familiar with abductors and where to find them.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about completing this challenge with ease. Here’s how to destroy equipment on top of abductors in Fortnite.

Where to find abductors

Abductors, as the name suggests, are enormous flying saucers that appear around the map. Don’t confuse these with the smaller saucers that can be piloted. These are the huge ones that fly overhead and can be landed on top of. The main quirk with the abductors is that they spawn in different locations each match. In the map above, you can see three abductors: One at Misty Meadows, one at Weeping Woods, and one at Lazy Lake. But these spots may not always be home to an abductor.

The nice thing is that you can check your map as soon as the match starts to find their locations. Just look for the saucer icons indicated above to spot them. Once you know where one is, do your best to land on top of it as soon as you can — that way you can move on to the second step. We advise attempting this with a squad so they can watch your back as you land on top of the abductor.

How to destroy equipment on top of abductors

As you glide overhead, try to look for various weapons that may be scattered across the top. If you’re lucky, you and your team will be there alone, but as it turns out, luck isn’t always on your side. That’s why we advise running over to a weapon so you can protect yourself from any opponents that may have joined you. For the actual challenge, you need to destroy three pieces of equipment on top of the abductor. They look like large vents, which you can see above.

These pieces of equipment are all around the top, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding them. Simply destroy three of them with your pickaxe and you’ll gain credit for completing the challenge, along with 30,000 XP. As usual, your progress carries over from match to match, so if you somehow only destroy one or two before being eliminated, you can finish the rest in a separate match.

