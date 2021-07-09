  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 7, week 5 challenges and how to complete them

By

It’s a new week, which can only mean one thing: A new set of Fortnite challenges are live and ready for you to complete. For season 7, week 5, you’ll find a wide variety of challenges that send you around the map to find items, as well as inflicting damage with specific weapons, and more. This list is a lot more varied than challenges from recent weeks, and are — for the most part — much more fun to complete.

Specifically, Epic Games has lowered the number of collectible-style challenges in favor of a well-rounded list. In this guide, we’ll show you all of the new challenges, along with guides on getting through the more difficult ones. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 5 challenges and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Season 7, week 5 challenges

List of Fortnite season 7, week 5 challenges.

As usual, we advise taking a look at the list of challenges as soon as you can, so you’ve got a decent idea of what you need to do for the week. Since this list isn’t as complicated as others, you should be able to get at least a couple of them checked off by playing naturally.

The full list of challenges for season 7, week 5 is as follows:

  • Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex (3)
  • Damage IO Guards (250)
  • Eliminate trespassers (2)
  • Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons (500)
  • Loot supply drops (2)
  • Damage a saucer with a pilot inside (800)
  • Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex (1)

Some of them, like destroying computer equipment at certain locations and eliminating trespassers, will require a bit more effort. Below are guides for all of this week’s complicated challenges.

Season 7, week 5 challenge guide

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex

Computer equipment in Fortnite.

For this one, there are numerous satellite stations around the map that contain computer equipment. All you have to do is destroy three pieces of equipment to finish the challenge. More details are provided in the guide below.

How to destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex

Eliminate trespassers

Flying saucer flying overhead in Fortnite.

This is one of the trickier challenges of the week. You have to take down two trespassers around the map, which are essentially aliens. Click the link below for more details.

How to eliminate trespassers

Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex

IO chest in Fortnite.

Finding an IO chest isn’t too difficult and for this challenge; all you need to do is open one of them. Click the link below for details on where to find the IO chests.

How to open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex

And with that, you’ll be prepared to complete all of the challenges for season 7, week 5 in Fortnite. Thankfully, the objectives for this week are a lot easier than before, so you should be able to get through them in no time.

Editors' Recommendations

Assassin’s Creed Infinity could use less content, not more

A Viking runs towards a building in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The best gaming phones for 2021

Asus ROG Phone 2

The best PS5 games for 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Essential tips and tricks

A Kirin rearing up.

Dell gaming desktops and gaming laptops are super cheap this weekend

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop PC

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED

How to Preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Everything shown at PlayStation’s State of Play for July 2021

everything shown at playstation state of play july deathloop

How to play Monster Hunter: World offline

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex

Computer equipment in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex

IO chest in Fortnite.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut releases in September, includes a race track

Sam Porter walks across a landscape in Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

Fortnite challenge guide: Eliminate trespassers

Flying saucer flying overhead in Fortnite.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch revealed via a bizarre escape room livestream

baldurs gate 3 patch livestream bg31