It’s a new week, which can only mean one thing: A new set of Fortnite challenges are live and ready for you to complete. For season 7, week 5, you’ll find a wide variety of challenges that send you around the map to find items, as well as inflicting damage with specific weapons, and more. This list is a lot more varied than challenges from recent weeks, and are — for the most part — much more fun to complete.

Specifically, Epic Games has lowered the number of collectible-style challenges in favor of a well-rounded list. In this guide, we’ll show you all of the new challenges, along with guides on getting through the more difficult ones. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 5 challenges and how to complete them.

Season 7, week 5 challenges

As usual, we advise taking a look at the list of challenges as soon as you can, so you’ve got a decent idea of what you need to do for the week. Since this list isn’t as complicated as others, you should be able to get at least a couple of them checked off by playing naturally.

The full list of challenges for season 7, week 5 is as follows:

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex (3)

Damage IO Guards (250)

Eliminate trespassers (2)

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons (500)

Loot supply drops (2)

Damage a saucer with a pilot inside (800)

Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex (1)

Some of them, like destroying computer equipment at certain locations and eliminating trespassers, will require a bit more effort. Below are guides for all of this week’s complicated challenges.

Season 7, week 5 challenge guide

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex

For this one, there are numerous satellite stations around the map that contain computer equipment. All you have to do is destroy three pieces of equipment to finish the challenge. More details are provided in the guide below.

Eliminate trespassers

This is one of the trickier challenges of the week. You have to take down two trespassers around the map, which are essentially aliens. Click the link below for more details.

Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex

Finding an IO chest isn’t too difficult and for this challenge; all you need to do is open one of them. Click the link below for details on where to find the IO chests.

And with that, you’ll be prepared to complete all of the challenges for season 7, week 5 in Fortnite. Thankfully, the objectives for this week are a lot easier than before, so you should be able to get through them in no time.

