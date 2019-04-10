The game isn't over for eliminated battle royale players anymore.

Share

It’s about that time for a Fortnite update and v8.30 is giving the Battle Royale mode some new life — literally. Epic Games is seemingly taking a cue from competitors in the battle royale genre and offering a new mechanic for reviving eliminated teammates. Those that are knee deep in the Creative mode, shaping out their ideas and bringing them to life, will be happy to learn that the new Multiselect tool is going to make their creative endeavors easier to manage.

Reviving in the Reboot Van

All of the major points of interest in Fortnite Battle Royale now have a Reboot Van, adding a new layer to the team player-versus-player experience. When your squadmates are eliminated, they’ll drop a Reboot Card. The goal is to grab it before the 90 seconds is up and deliver it to the van so you can get your crew back into the fight. It takes 0.5 seconds to pick up the Reboot Card and 10 seconds to use the Reboot Van itself, so be wary of your surroundings.

Once used, players return with 100 health, one common pistol with 36 rounds of ammo, and 100 wood. The Reboot Van will also be on a 120-second cooldown after use. The impact of such a mechanic has been positive for Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, extending the playtime and keeping squad mates engaged even if they happen to be eliminated. Fortnite should see similar results.

Major Creative changes

Fortnite Creative is getting some updates in v8.30 that will ease the creation process and add some flair. First off, Epic Games has added the Multiselect tool. This new tool allows players to grab multiple items at once, making it a whole lot easier to copy assets and place them around your creation and simplifying the creative process all around.

There’s a new option that gives players an additional style to implement throughout their creations and another that opens up the type of games that can be created. Fortnite v8.30 adds the Military Base Theme to Creative, opening up the door for military-style developments. The Capture Area device allows players to deposit an object into it in order to score points and aims to add capture the flag-style games.

Treasure hunting in the Buccaneer’s Bounty Event

The new Buccaneer’s Bounty event rotates a new limited-time mode every day from April 10 to April 15. The spawn rate of Treasure Maps is increased throughout the event and there are various free challenges that players can complete to earn in-game rewards.

One of the limited-time modes is the new Fly Explosives, a Fortnite Battle Royale focused on using only explosive weapons and the rapidly spawning jetpacks. The jetpacks are only available in this limited-time mode.

8.30 Bug Fixes

There are a ton of bug fixes being deployed in Fortnite v8.30. Xbox One players specifically will benefit from a fix that squashes the issues that caused some texture streaming related hiccups.

If you were worried that players were hacking the game when you witnessed sniper rifle animations play out twice when firing in Battle Royale, that’s a bug that has been knocked out in this update.

The bug that caused the storm not to affect players in Creative and Playground has been knocked out, along with one that teleported players to the wrong location at the end of a game. Desync issues for Deliver the Bomb missions in Fortnite Save The World have been eliminated and over performance in the mode has been tuned up in a few ways.