Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite update 8.30 adds teammate revival with new Reboot Van

The game isn't over for eliminated battle royale players anymore.

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Fortnite v8.30 patch update buccaneer bounty ltm limited time mode rewards

It’s about that time for a Fortnite update and v8.30 is giving the Battle Royale mode some new life — literally. Epic Games is seemingly taking a cue from competitors in the battle royale genre and offering a new mechanic for reviving eliminated teammates. Those that are knee deep in the Creative mode, shaping out their ideas and bringing them to life, will be happy to learn that the new Multiselect tool is going to make their creative endeavors easier to manage.

Reviving in the Reboot Van

All of the major points of interest in Fortnite Battle Royale now have a Reboot Van, adding a new layer to the team player-versus-player experience. When your squadmates are eliminated, they’ll drop a Reboot Card. The goal is to grab it before the 90 seconds is up and deliver it to the van so you can get your crew back into the fight. It takes 0.5 seconds to pick up the Reboot Card and 10 seconds to use the Reboot Van itself, so be wary of your surroundings.

Once used, players return with 100 health, one common pistol with 36 rounds of ammo, and 100 wood. The Reboot Van will also be on a 120-second cooldown after use. The impact of such a mechanic has been positive for Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, extending the playtime and keeping squad mates engaged even if they happen to be eliminated. Fortnite should see similar results.

Major Creative changes

Fortnite Creative is getting some updates in v8.30 that will ease the creation process and add some flair. First off, Epic Games has added the Multiselect tool. This new tool allows players to grab multiple items at once, making it a whole lot easier to copy assets and place them around your creation and simplifying the creative process all around.

There’s a new option that gives players an additional style to implement throughout their creations and another that opens up the type of games that can be created. Fortnite v8.30 adds the Military Base Theme to Creative, opening up the door for military-style developments. The Capture Area device allows players to deposit an object into it in order to score points and aims to add capture the flag-style games.

Treasure hunting in the Buccaneer’s Bounty Event

The new Buccaneer’s Bounty event rotates a new limited-time mode every day from April 10 to April 15. The spawn rate of Treasure Maps is increased throughout the event and there are various free challenges that players can complete to earn in-game rewards.

One of the limited-time modes is the new Fly Explosives, a Fortnite Battle Royale focused on using only explosive weapons and the rapidly spawning jetpacks. The jetpacks are only available in this limited-time mode.

8.30 Bug Fixes

There are a ton of bug fixes being deployed in Fortnite v8.30. Xbox One players specifically will benefit from a fix that squashes the issues that caused some texture streaming related hiccups.

If you were worried that players were hacking the game when you witnessed sniper rifle animations play out twice when firing in Battle Royale, that’s a bug that has been knocked out in this update.

The bug that caused the storm not to affect players in Creative and Playground has been knocked out, along with one that teleported players to the wrong location at the end of a game. Desync issues for Deliver the Bomb missions in Fortnite Save The World have been eliminated and over performance in the mode has been tuned up in a few ways.

Don't Miss

From story to characters, here's everything we know about Borderlands 3
antstream first retro game streaming service antstreamfeature
Gaming

No emulator needed! Antstream looks to become first retro-game streaming service

Antstream is the first game-streaming service made exclusively for retro games, and it will work across everything from phones to consoles and PC. More than 2,000 games have already been licensed.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Mortal Kombat 11 datamine dlc character kombat pack switch
Gaming

Data mine shows 13 Mortal Kombat characters are coming via DLC

Mortal Kombat 11 has loaded onto the Nintendo eShop and a diligent user unearthed slots for 13 total DLC characters via a data mine. What unannounced characters could be making their way to the fighting game after its launch?
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
best cheap xbox one games 2017 s review 9
Gaming

Xbox One vs. Xbox One S: Is a mid-tier upgrade worth your money?

With three different Xbox One models, it's all too easy to get confused. To help you decide between the original Xbox One and the mid-tier Xbox One S, we've put together a handy spec comparison.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
pokemon go trading guide featured
Gaming

Here's everything you need to know to trade with friends in Pokémon Go

After literally years of waiting, Pokémon Go finally gives trainers the option to trade Pokémon with others. It's not easy, though, and the cost is quite high if you try trading with strangers.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Have a problem with your Xbox One X? We have the solution

The Xbox One X is a brilliant console, but it's not without its issues, ranging from simple annoyances to severe hardware problems. Here are common Xbox One X problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Respawn Entertainment twitch stream reveal celebration
Gaming

We’ll get a closer look at Jedi: Fallen Order at Star Wars Celebration

Respawn Entertainment is aiming to release its own game set in the Star Wars universe, Jedi: Fallen Order, in late 2019. During the 2019 Star Wars Celebration, the studio will be showing off the new title for the first time.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Borderlands 2
Gaming

From story to characters, here’s everything we know about Borderlands 3

Gearbox Software has made it clear there's new Borderlands game on the way. Here is everything we know so far, from whether or not the game will be called "Borderlands 3," to potential story information hidden in other games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Elder Scrolls VI
Gaming

Here’s everything we know about The Elder Scrolls VI so far

The Elder Scrolls VI is in the works at Bethesda, but you'll have to wait several (or more) years to play it. Here's everything we know about the game so far, along with speculation about the game's setting and release window.
Posted By Steven Petite
Windows 7
Gaming

Give the gift of gaming: Here's how to buy a Steam game for a friend

The holidays may have passed, but it's always a good time to give the gift of gaming (especially when there's a Steam sale)! Here's our quick guide on how to give a Steam game as a gift.
Posted By Will Fulton, Steven Petite
sony exec says ps4 xbox one cross platform technically easy vs
Gaming

Xbox One vs. PS4: Which premium console is king in 2019?

In this comparison, we pit the Sony PlayStation 4 against Microsoft’s Xbox One in 10 categories, ranging from apps to controllers, to determine which system is truly worth your hard-earned money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ps5 release date specs price news best ps4 games unsplash
Gaming

Here's how you can change your PSN name to something less embarrassing

Sony is finally giving PlayStation Network users the ability to change their online ID to something less embarrassing. Here is how to change your PSN name, both on your PS4 and in a web browser.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Looking for a controller to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Try one of these

The Switch is the most versatile console around, and that means you might need a controller that's different from the norm. In fact, even the standard controller is a bit weird. Here are our favorite Switch controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
xbox one gaming decline controller head
Gaming

Clear up some space on your Xbox One hard drive for the latest games

Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin