Where to find Jaegar’s family basement in Fortnite

Attack on Titan is taking over Fortnite right now, bringing a collection of brand-new skins, weapons, and more from the hit anime. Among these is the Eren Jaegar skin, which requires you to own the premium battle pass and then complete a handful of quests to unlock. One of those quests is finding Jaegar’s family basement, and unfortunately, it’s not marked on the map to make things easy for you. Don’t worry, however, as we’ve got the exact location for you here.

Where to find Jaegar’s family basement

Jaegar’s family basement is located in Anvil Square, which you’ll find nearly centered on this season’s map. As you’re landing at Anvil Square, aim to do so at the most southeastern house. You may want to head inside the house quickly and find a weapon if you see that you’ve got a lot of company, but when you’re ready to head to the basement, read on.

map showing Jaegar's family basement location

On the eastern side of the house is an awning that you can pass under, and you’ll notice a path underneath that leads down toward a door. Head down and open the door there to find Jaegar’s family basement. Again, just be prepared that your opponents may be trying to access the same area for the quest, too.

A house containing Jaegar's family basement

You’ll immediately receive the completion of the quest to find the basement upon opening the door, meaning you’re also one step closer to earning your Eren Jaegar skin. And hey, while you’re down in the basement, make sure you pop open the Scout Regiment Footlocker there to grab one of the new Attack on Titan weapons.

How to get the TMP in Resident Evil 4
Leon Kennedy walking in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil 4 has a handful of really great guns to pick from as you slay hundreds of baddies throughout its spooky Spanish village, and in most cases, you'll need to push through a lot of chapters to get to some of the best ones the game has to offer. But in the case of the TMP – Resident Evil 4's small and deadly SMG – you'll actually be able to get it relatively early in the adventure. While it may not be the best weapon in the game, it's a nice option to have on you for filling larger enemies with bullets. We'll tell you where you can get your hands on it below.
Where to buy the TMP and why you should
The TMP is available beginning in Chapter 3 of the campaign. Simply speak to the merchant once you come across him, and he'll have the TMP for sale. If you need some extra money to pick it up, sell a few treasures or slay some enemies.

The real question is whether or not the TMP is worth the investment, and the answer is a resounding "yes" for most players. Given Resident Evil 4's penchant for throwing large groups of foes at you at once, it can be very useful to have a weapon that can handle such onslaughts. The TMP is great for spraying these mobs of enemies with bullets to keep them at bay, especially given that the gun has a very large magazine, meaning that you can keep firing for quite a while without worrying about reloading.

Diablo 4 beta rewards: how to earn all titles and cosmetics
Diablo 4 promotional image of Lillith

Diablo 4's beta is an opportunity for fans of the loot-heavy role-playing game to sink some time into its dark and demonic world before the game launches on June 6. Though you can invest a good bit of time into seeing everything Blizzard has included in the beta, you won't be able to carry the progress you make into the full game, meaning everything you do is just for testing purposes – well, almost everything. By completing a few milestones during the beta, you can earn some neat rewards to use in the full release later this year. Here's how to get them all.
All Diablo 4 beta rewards and how to get them

There are three rewards you can obtain during Diablo 4's beta, including two titles and a unique (and extremely cute) cosmetic – all of which assumedly won't ever be earnable by any other means in the retail game. In other words, if you want anything Blizzard is offering during the beta period, you'll need to devote the time to get them now or risk never having another opportunity.

Fortnite Nitro Drifter: locations and how to destroy items
fortnite nitro drifter locations destroy items

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has come packing a variety of new locations, items, and features for fans to check out, from an exciting new cyberpunk city to explore to thrilling melee showdowns with the Kinetic Blade. You'll find a lot to get into on the freshly revamped map, and some of it may even be a part of the season's weekly quests, such as the Week 1 challenge "Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter." In this guide, we'll tell you where you can find a Nitro Drifter racing car to knock out this challenge quickly and easily.
Fortnite Nitro Drifter locations

With the addition of multiple new vehicles in Chapter 4 Season 2, you'd be forgiven for not knowing precisely which one is a Nitro Drifter (pictured above). This colorful street racing car can be found in multiple spots around the map, but it's most plentiful in and around Mega City -- which unfortunately isn't one of the best places to land in Fortnite, due to it being a hotspot. If you don't want to deal with all of the competition you're certain to face in downtown Mega City, your best bet for finding plenty of Nitro Drifters is by landing at the racetrack to the north of the city.

