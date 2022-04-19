How to get the Fallout Vault Suit in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Even though Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person game, it does have a decent amount of customization options for Akito. Specifically, there are plenty of new outfits you can dress up your ghost hunter in for a fresh style while strutting down the streets of Tokyo. It’s just a shame that the only ones around to appreciate it will be the yokai who want nothing more than to see you dead. What’s even better, though, is when you get your hands on an outfit that references a completely different franchise. Tengo Gameworks was always a part of Bethesda, meaning there are tons of other games and series it could pay tribute to with an outfit, and yet it picked just one.

It might seem like an odd fit, but Ghostwire: Tokyo chose to include one secret outfit that pays tribute to the massively popular Fallout series. It doesn’t even try to hide it, either, with the outfit just being called “Fallout 4 Vault Suit” and being a perfect replica of the classic blue and gold jumpsuit, with the iconic 111 logo printed on the back. While the map isn’t the largest one you’ll explore, especially compared to the likes of a Fallout, it is very dense with activities and secrets. If you want to dress up as a survivor of a completely different apocalypse, here’s where you can grab the Fallout Vault Suit in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

How to get the Fallout 4 Vault Suit

This specific outfit is tied to completing one side mission called The Crimson Moon. This mission will only appear once you’ve gotten to chapter 3 and finished the Observation Deck quest. You can accept it by answering the phone near the Construction Labyrinth on the map. The mission will have you travel to three different locations to get lunar readings on the blood moon for KK’s old friend named Ed with an Observation Device you collect from a nearby locker.

From here, all you need to do is go to the three marked spots on your map, climb up to the top of them, and point your new tool up to gather data on the moon. Getting to the top can be a bit of a puzzle, but if you have the grapple ability it will be much easier. In either case, it won’t take you long to get all three scans. Once you do, head back to where you picked up the quest and call Ed back. After a small exchange, you will complete the mission, and the new Fallout 4 Vault suit will automatically be placed in your inventory. Just go to the Completed Outfits section of your menu and equip it to start rocking that classic Fallout fashion. You also get to keep the Observation Device, if you feel like wearing that as well.

