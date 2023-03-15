 Skip to main content
Former PS5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo Comes to Xbox Game Pass in April

George Yang
By

Former PlayStation 5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch for Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC on April 12. A free update called The Spider’s Thread will release on the same day for all platforms, including Xbox Series X/S,  PC and PlayStation 5. The game is being added to Xbox Game Pass.

Ghostwire: Tokyo was first released on PS5 and PC on March 25, 2022. Despite Microsoft owning Bethesda at the time, preexisting agreements were honored and the game remained a timed console exclusive on PS5. The same situation occurred with Bethesda’s Deathloop, which initially launched on PS5 and PC in September 2021 and then came to Xbox Series X/S a year later.

Now, Ghostwire: Tokyo will finally hit Xbox, and it’s bringing new content for the occasion. The Spider’s Thread is a game mode that has players fight through a randomly generated 30-stage gauntlet where players can unlock new skills and earn in-game currency to spend on upgrades upon completion. There are more than 120 handcrafted levels for players to experience.

Players will also find a bevy of new features. There are new locations in Tokyo for players to visit, such as a local middle school, as well as new missions accompanying them. New enemies will be added too, namely the Silent Gaze and the Retribution. Akito can learn new skills like the Charge Rush and Counter Attack in order to handle these new threats. There are also extended cutscenes added to the main story that provide more context to Akito and KK’s journey.

It’s been a busy year already for developer Tango Gameworks. Its most recent release, Hi-Fi Rush, is already one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2023. As for publisher Bethesda, its next flagship game, Starfield, is now scheduled to launch on September 6.

