Voting is open for the 38th annual Golden Joystick Awards, the biggest public-voted video game awards ceremony in the world. This year, the ceremony will completely online.

“Last year the Golden Joystick Awards were held in central London with awards being handed out to developers who had flown in from all around the globe. This year the event will be a truly global, all-digital, affair with a variety of exciting guest hosts, exclusive game trailers, and editorialized video features,” Daniel Dawkins, content director of games and film at Future, said in a statement.

The awards started in 1983 and were originally open to the general public in Britain. Now, everyone around the world can vote.

Here’s some more information about the event.

When are the Golden Joystick Awards?

The ceremony takes place in November, with a specific date to be announced soon.

How can I watch the Golden Joystick Awards?

The awards will be viewable from a few different places. The main way to watch is on the Golden Joystick Awards Twitch channel, and people interested can also check the official Twitter and Facebook accounts for more information.

What are the different categories in the Golden Joystick Awards?

There are several different publicly voted categories in the awards ceremony. The games were decided by a panel of judges in the industry. Categories include:

Best Audio

Best Game Community

Best Game Expansion

Best Gaming Hardware

PC Game of the Year

Best New / Streamer Broadcaster

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Indie Game

Esports Game of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

Best Family Game

Still Playing Award

Best Studio

Ultimate Game of the Year

Best New Streamer

A judging panel will decide other categories, which include:

Outstanding Contribution

Breakthrough Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Critics’ Choice Award

Best Performer

How do I vote in the Golden Joystick Awards?

People interested in voting can do so at www.goldenjoysticks.com, and voters will be eligible for a free gaming e-book when they vote. The voting ends on November 2.

The judging panel is made up of “senior editors and journalists from brands such as PC Gamer, Edge Magazine, Official PlayStation Magazine, GamesRadar+, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, T3 Magazine, Official Xbox Magazine, and more,” according to a press release.

