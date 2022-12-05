 Skip to main content
How to watch The Game Awards 2022: when it airs and what to expect

Sam Hill
By

The Game Awards are finally here. Which 2022 title will take home the coveted Game of the Year title? Which deserving studios will be snubbed? And what surprise announcements await gamers who turn up to watch the show live?

Event founder and gaming show host extraordinaire Geoff Keighley has started teasing what we’ll get at the Game Awards this year outside of award announcements and there are some exciting games we expect to learn more about, like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Final Fantasy 16.

If you want to check out the show live, there are plenty of ways you can tune in. Here’s how to watch the Game Awards 2022 and what you can expect from the event.

When is the Game Awards?

The Game Awards 2022 trophy art.

The Game Awards 2022 will air live and free on Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch the Game Awards

The Game Awards 2022 will be streaming live on all major social media platforms through official event pages.

The Game Awards will also be officially broadcast on Steam, IGN, Gamespot, and Trovo. If you’re watching from a different country, visit the Game Awards page on how to watch the event for region-specific streaming options.

You can also watch the Game Awards 2022 at your local participating IMAX theater. Check to see if there’s a participating theater near you.

Of course, everyone in the gaming world will be watching and commenting on the Game Awards as well. It’s possible that your favorite streamer will be co-hosting the show, so check in with your favorite creators if you want their take as the awards are presented. If you want to co-stream the show on your own channel, you just need to fill out a few forms online.

What to expect

Cal Kestis with BD-1 droid on his shoulder.

Along with announcing awards for Game of the Year, top genre picks, esports events, and more, the Game Awards presentation will also feature teasers for a handful of upcoming games and TV shows. Here’s everything we expect we’ll see at the show this year:

What not to expect

NetherRealm chief creative officer Ed Boon has stated ahead of the show that the studio is not ready to announce its next game yet, so we won’t be getting a surprise Mortal Kombat or Injustice announcement.

