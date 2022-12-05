How to watch The Game Awards 2022: when it airs and what to expect

The Game Awards are finally here. Which 2022 title will take home the coveted Game of the Year title? Which deserving studios will be snubbed? And what surprise announcements await gamers who turn up to watch the show live?
Event founder and gaming show host extraordinaire Geoff Keighley has started teasing what we’ll get at the Game Awards this year outside of award announcements and there are some exciting games we expect to learn more about, like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Final Fantasy 16.
If you want to check out the show live, there are plenty of ways you can tune in. Here’s how to watch the Game Awards 2022 and what you can expect from the event.
Further reading
- The 10 best video games of 2022
- The most innovative gaming tech of 2022
- Summer Game Fest returns just before E3 2023 next June
When is the Game Awards?
The Game Awards 2022 will air live and free on Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
How to watch the Game Awards
The Game Awards 2022 will be streaming live on all major social media platforms through official event pages.
The Game Awards will also be officially broadcast on Steam, IGN, Gamespot, and Trovo. If you’re watching from a different country, visit the Game Awards page on how to watch the event for region-specific streaming options.
You can also watch the Game Awards 2022 at your local participating IMAX theater. Check to see if there’s a participating theater near you.
Of course, everyone in the gaming world will be watching and commenting on the Game Awards as well. It’s possible that your favorite streamer will be co-hosting the show, so check in with your favorite creators if you want their take as the awards are presented. If you want to co-stream the show on your own channel, you just need to fill out a few forms online.
What to expect
Along with announcing awards for Game of the Year, top genre picks, esports events, and more, the Game Awards presentation will also feature teasers for a handful of upcoming games and TV shows. Here’s everything we expect we’ll see at the show this year:
- Actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be there to discuss HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us show. Hopefully, we get to see a brand-new trailer.
- The first gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to premiere. The release date of the new Star Wars installment was recently leaked — it will be coming out in March 2023.
- Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy 16, will be presenting.
- We will be getting a new look at Tekken 8.
- Among Us has teased some sort of news announcement at the show. Among Us VR just launched last month and is an absolute VR hit.
- Hozier and an orchestra will be performing the song “Blood Upon the Snow” from God of War Ragnarök live for the first time.
- There’s a slight chance we’ll hear something new about Kojima Productions’ next game
What not to expect
NetherRealm chief creative officer Ed Boon has stated ahead of the show that the studio is not ready to announce its next game yet, so we won’t be getting a surprise Mortal Kombat or Injustice announcement.
Editors' Recommendations
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam ahead of Game Awards
- The 10 best video games of 2022
- The most innovative tech products of 2022
- The best Android games available right now (December 2022)
- The best iPhone games to play in December 2022: Marvel Snap and more