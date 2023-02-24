 Skip to main content
How to complete the Cursed Tomb quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Jesse Lennox
By

Hogwarts Legacy is full of mysteries, secrets, and treasures. The giant open world is littered with places to find and side objectives to complete, including the dangerous dungeons and tombs. Among all these optional areas, the Cursed Tomb quest, and especially the puzzle inside of it, has all manner of witch and wizard stumped on how to proceed. Not to worry, we won't let your name be etched on this tomb -- just follow our guide on how to complete the Cursed Tomb in Hogwarts Legacy.

Difficulty

Hard

Duration

30 minutes

What You Need

  • Complete The Helm of the Urkot quest

  • Alohomora level 3

  • Reach level 24 or higher

A wizard outside a tomb.

How to start the Cursed Tomb quest

After you have completed The Helm of the Urkot main quest, upgraded your Alohomora spell to level 3, and reached level 24 or higher, you can finally take on the Cursed Tomb quest.

Step 1: On the world map, fast travel to the Manor Cape Floo Flame and find the quest icon just to the northeast.

Step 2: This will lead you to an old and broken manor.

Step 3: Go into the basement by unlocking the level 3 door.

Step 4: Proceed inside until you're attacked by a group of Inferi.

Step 5: Defeat the enemies and continue until you find the treasure chest with a map.

A map fragment with a clue to a puzzle.

Where to find the Cursed Tomb of Treachery

Like most maps you get in the game, you're not given a lot to go on in terms of finding the location where it's trying to send you.

Step 1: Open your map and go to the Poidsear Coast region.

Step 2: Find the Tomb of Treachery Floo Flame and either fast travel there if you've unlocked it, or go to the closest location you have unlocked and make your way there.

Step 3: Enter the tomb and head forward until you find an empty coffin.

Step 4: Turn left and burn your way past a big spider web leading into a tunnel.

Step 5: Defeat a couple spiders outside the door.

How to open the butterfly door

With the spiders gone, you will now be faced with a door that is shut tight. Here's how to pry it open and continue on your quest.

Step 1: Cast Incendio on the butterfly stuck in the spiderweb to the left of the door.

Step 2: Cast Lumos to lead the freed butterfly to the door.

Step 3: Use Lumos to lead the other butterfly in the room to the door.

Step 4: The reach the final butterfly, cast Incendio on the crate covered in webs to free it and move it over to the wall as a platform to climb over.

Step 5: Cast Lumos once more to lead the butterfly to the door.

A wizard shooting a spell at a tile.

How to solve the floor puzzle

After one more combat encounter, the Cursed Tomb's final, and most difficult, challenge awaits. Here's how to solve this tricky tile puzzle.

Step 1: Cast Revelio to highlight the set of stones in the center of the room.

Step 2: From the angle you look at them when you stand to the right of the entrance, use Flippendo on the stones on the bottom-left, bottom-right, and top-middle. The order in which you do this doesn't matter.

Step 3: This will make the symbols on the stones match that of the map you got. Once done correctly, a treasure chest will appear.

Step 4: Gather your well-deserved loot and the quest will be completed.

How to find and catch Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 21, 2023
A wizard pulling a diricawl into a sack.

One of the best parts of being able to explore the world of Hogwarts Legacy is interacting with all the magical creatures that inhabit it. Many are hostile, such as trolls, but there are a number of beasts that you are able to catch. The Diricawl somewhat resembles the extinct dodo, only tinged green and orange. Much like a dodo, however, it can feel impossible to actually find one. If you're on the hunt for a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy, here's how you can find and catch one.

Read more
How to get and upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 20, 2023
Students with brooms in Hogwarts Legacy.

One of the most iconic elements of the Harry Potter universe is the flying broomstick. These flying cleaning tools were an obvious fit for an open-world game like Hogwarts Legacy, and sure enough, they are one of your primary methods of traversing the wide wizarding world, at least until you unlock all the fast travel points. If you're itching to get your very own broom and upgrade it to be as fast as possible, we've swept up all the details.

Read more
Where to find mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 20, 2023
Student holding a wailing mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fans of the Harry Potter film and books will be familiar with the mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy. These are one magical plant you certainly don't want to encounter without proper ear protection, but that's not something you need to worry about all that much in the game. Instead, actually finding a source of these screaming plants is the real task. While there are a couple of ways to get your hands on them, none are explicitly pointed out to you. If you're ready for a quick lesson in herbology, here's where you can find mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy.
Where to get mandrakes

Mandrakes can be obtained in three main ways:
Where to buy mandrakes
The easiest method to get mandrakes, provided you've got the funds, is to simply purchase them. While most vendors are hit-and-miss when it comes to stocking up on them, the one reliable source you can always go to for your mandrakes fix is Dogweed and Deathcap located in Hogsmeade. You can buy them for 500 Galleons each.
How to grow mandrakes
If you want to show off your green thumb, grow your own mandrakes by planting mandrakes seeds on a potting table in the herbology classroom. Seeds, once again, can be purchased from Dogweed and Deathcap.
Where to find mandrakes
If you're pressed for time and cash, you can go scavenging for mandrake in the wild. These plants grow in the Forbidden Forest, though are not a very common resource to find, so you may end up wandering around quite a bit to locate them.
What mandrakes are used for

Read more