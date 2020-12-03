How to connect an Xbox Series X controller to your PC

The Xbox Series X controller makes some great quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor — improvements that PC players won’t want to miss out on. Luckily, connecting the new model of the controller to your PC is simple and similar to how you might’ve already connected an Xbox One controller.

Microsoft has ensured that any accessories that worked for the Xbox One controller will work with the newer Xbox Series X controller. Since the Windows operating system is a Microsoft product, connecting an Xbox Series X controller is simple, and there are multiple ways to connect the controller to your PC.

See more

Plug-and-play

Connecting your Xbox Series X controller to a PC is as simple as plug-and-play. The new controller has a USB-C port, so all you need is a USB-C cable, and voilà, your controller is ready to go. Your computer may download some required drivers for the controller to work, but once that is done, you can play the suite of games offered in Xbox Gamepass for PC.

Wireless

Microsoft has given gamers two ways to connect their controller wirelessly. The controller features built-in Bluetooth and Microsoft’s proprietary wireless signal, also known as Xbox Wireless.

Connecting via Bluetooth

To connect your controller via Bluetooth, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to Settings on your PC and click Devices.

Step 2: Click Bluetooth settings. Ensure that your Bluetooth settings are on.

Step 3: Power on the Xbox Series controller by pressing the Guide button and then press the Sync button. The Guide button will begin to blink fast, which is an indication that the controller is ready to be synced.

Step 4: On your PC, select Add Bluetooth or other devices, and click Bluetooth. Your PC will begin to search for Bluetooth devices.

Step 5: When your controller appears, select Xbox Wireless Controller.

Connecting via Xbox Wireless

Xbox Wireless offers a stronger signal than Bluetooth. Bluetooth tends to lose signal at long distances and is easily interfered with, so if you want to avoid any disconnections, connect your controller with Xbox Wireless. Microsoft offers an Xbox Wireless Adapter that allows you to connect your controller to your PC almost flawlessly.

To connect your controller via the Xbox Wireless Adapter, follow these steps:

Step 1: Purchase the Xbox Wireless Adapter. ($24.99)

Step 2: Plug the adapter into a USB port. Your PC may install/update the drivers to ensure this device works properly.

Step 3: Power on the Xbox Series controller by pressing the Guide button and then press the Sync button. The Guide button will begin to blink fast, which is an indication that the controller is ready to be synced.

Step 4: Press the Sync button on the side of the Xbox Wireless Adapter. Once the Guide button stops blinking, that is an indication that your controller is paired.

Xbox Accessories app

Microsoft offers an Xbox Accessories app that allows you to customize your controller’s button configurations through the Microsoft Store. Furthermore, this app allows you to update the firmware. To update your controller, ensure that your controller is connected to your PC via a USB connection.

Editors' Recommendations