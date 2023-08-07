 Skip to main content
How to dye clothes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jesse Lennox
By

If you enjoyed the overwhelming number of customization options you had while creating your character in Baldur's Gate 3, then you'll be happy to know there's a bit more you can do after picking your race and class. As you adventure, kill, loot, and buy new equipment, those changes will be reflected on your character. Still, as cool as some armor may be designed, it might not be the color you were hoping for. If that's the case, you'll be glad to know there's a simple way to change it with some dye. Like many of Baldur's Gate 3's systems, like doing nonlethal attacks, it isn't super clear how to actually do it even if you have dye. Here's the tutorial the game doesn't give you on how to dye clothes.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Dye

  • An armor set

How to dye clothes

Step 1: Find a dye. Obviously, you will need dye to dye your clothes, so the first step will be to get some. These come in a variety of colors, and are most commonly found being sold by vendors as early as the Emerald Grove.

Browsing a merchant's items for dye in Baldur's Gate 3
Larian Studios

Step 2: Open your inventory screen.

Step 3: Right-click your dye of choice and select Combine.

Step 4: This will open a new menu with two slots you can put items in to combine. The dye will automatically be in the first slot.

Combining dye with an armor in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Step 5: Drop whatever armor you want to dye into the second slot.

Step 6: Select Combine to apply that dye to your armor.

