How to edit gear appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are tons of resources to use for getting helpful tips and tricks in Monster Hunter Wilds for things like customizing your radial menu or using the wishlist, but it is up to you to make your hunter look good. Changing your appearance is one thing, but your armor is going to be covering the majority of your character. Some armors look great, while others are strong but might be a bit of an eyesore. Thankfully, Monster Hunter Wilds lets you completely edit your gear’s appearance without forcing you to lose those stats. Here’s how it works.

How to change your gear appearance

To change what gear your character will wear regardless of what armor is equipped, head into the Base Camp and go into the Appearance section on the far right and choose Equipment Appearance. Here, you have a host of options to mess with. You can select whether or not you want different parts of your gear to appear at all, set what gear you want to appear visually on each slot, and even alter the colors. Each piece of gear has up to two color pigments you can freely tweak to make the most stylish hunter possible.

Once you reach High Rank and start unlocking layered armor, even more options open up as you start forging more designs. Until then, you will be limited to just a few appearances.

Unfortunately, at least for now, there is no way to edit the appearance of any weapons. Despite there being a ton of variations on weapon designs, you are stuck with whichever one you currently have equipped.