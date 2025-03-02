 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to edit gear appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds

By

There are tons of resources to use for getting helpful tips and tricks in Monster Hunter Wilds for things like customizing your radial menu or using the wishlist, but it is up to you to make your hunter look good. Changing your appearance is one thing, but your armor is going to be covering the majority of your character. Some armors look great, while others are strong but might be a bit of an eyesore. Thankfully, Monster Hunter Wilds lets you completely edit your gear’s appearance without forcing you to lose those stats. Here’s how it works.

How to change your gear appearance

A hunter editing their gear apperance in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

To change what gear your character will wear regardless of what armor is equipped, head into the Base Camp and go into the Appearance section on the far right and choose Equipment Appearance. Here, you have a host of options to mess with. You can select whether or not you want different parts of your gear to appear at all, set what gear you want to appear visually on each slot, and even alter the colors. Each piece of gear has up to two color pigments you can freely tweak to make the most stylish hunter possible.

Recommended Videos

Once you reach High Rank and start unlocking layered armor, even more options open up as you start forging more designs. Until then, you will be limited to just a few appearances.

Related

Unfortunately, at least for now, there is no way to edit the appearance of any weapons. Despite there being a ton of variations on weapon designs, you are stuck with whichever one you currently have equipped.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How long is Monster Hunter Wilds
A hunter leaps at a Monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Hunters have been preparing meals, sharpening their weapons, and sharing all the best tips and tricks for months waiting for Monster Hunter Wilds to arrive. Now that it has arrived, we're all ready to gather our friends and hunt down the most epic beasts yet. Fans have come to expect these games to last dozens, if not hundreds, of hours beyond just the main campaign. Going into High Rank hunts, grinding to upgrade gear, and taking on rare species can extend the fun for those who want to dive deep into the systems. But the question remains if Capcom had to scale down this latest entry, at least at launch, to account for all the new systems and improved visuals. Let's take a break at camp to find out just how long Monster Hunter Wilds is.
How long is Monster Hunter Wilds

Determining how long Monster Hunter Wilds is depends on what you consider finishing the game. If reaching the game's credits is your definition of the end, which comes after beating the main story, then you could expect the game to last anywhere from 15 to 20 hours depending on how many optional quests and hunts you decide to take. However, the main story only lasts through the end of Low Rank, with High Rank being where the game really starts for most players and also includes even more story content.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds is Capcom’s most sucessful PC launch ever
A hunter about to eat meat in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds hasn't even been available for a full 24 hours, and it has already reached the number-six spot for the most-played games of all time on Steam. It has also firmly secured its position as Capcom's most successful PC launch by more than 500,000 players, and that number just keeps growing. Right now, as of roughly 9:40 AM ET, the game currently has more than 1.3 million concurrent players.

That's a lot of players at one time — more than Elden Ring or Baldur's Gate 3 ever achieved. It's also an astronomical increase from Monster Hunter World, which peaked at just over 330,000 players. Wilds is a runaway success, especially when you consider that neither PlayStation nor Xbox players are included in this count.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds: tips and tricks for the perfect hunt
A hunter dodges a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

After Monster Hunter World and Rise introduced millions of players to the thrill of hunting massive monsters, Monster Hunter Wilds is poised to be the most popular entry in the long-running franchise yet. Even though Wilds does a lot to smooth over the rough edges of the past, it is still meant to be a long and complex experience, especially for newcomers. This isn't a game where you can grab your weapon, a couple friends, and rush toward your next target without a plan and expect to come back alive. Seasoned hunters will know some of the basics, but there are plenty of new mechanics and tips to get familiar with in order to reach those high rank hunts. Let's set up camp and go over the essential tips and tricks for Monster Hunter Wilds before mounting our Seikrets and rushing off.
It's all in the preparation

In Monster Hunter Wilds, your hunt begins before you even take your first step out of your base. You can get by for a little while just rushing your next target, but soon enough you will need to spend a little time in your tent making preparations. The most important part is filling your hunter's belly with a good meal. Once you unlock the grill, you should be giving yourself the best buffs possible before each hunt. Basic buffs like more HP and stamina are always great, but you can also be more specific and give yourself stronger resistance to whatever damage type your target uses.

Read more