How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce and how to get a three-segment Dudunsparce

Sam Hill
By

Since its introduction into the world of Pokémon back in 1999 with Pokémon Gold and Silver, Dunsparce has been, well, unremarkable.

The serpentine and insect-looking normal-type Pokémon doesn't have any special abilities outside of its better-than-average HP, wasn't a particularly good member of any team, and never had an evolution — until now. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Dunsparce finally got a little love and can now evolve into Dundunsparce.

While Dudunsparce may be a not-so-exciting evolution, it's quickly become a fan-favorite for Dunsparce stans and memesters alike. Here's how you can get one on your team.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Dunsparce

A Pokemon trainer takes a selfie with Dudunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet.

How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce

Evolving Dunsparce into Dudunsparce is really simple but is a tad more involved than your average evolution.

To evolve into Dudunsparce, Dunsparce needs to know the move Hyper Drill.

Dunsparce will learn Hyper Drill at level 32. If you have it learn Hyper Drill, it will evolve into a Dudunsparce the next time it levels up.

If you accidentally skip past teaching Dunsparce Hyper Drill, you can always have it relearn the move through its Check Summary page. Once you teach Dunsparce Hyper Drill, it will evolve the next time it levels up, no matter what level it's at.

Three-segment Dudunsparce.

How to get a three-segment Dudunsparce

Just like Maushold, Dudunsparce has a special rare form — sometimes it will have three segments instead of two! According to Bulbagarden, there's a one-in-100 chance that a new Dudunsparce has three segments when it evolves, and there's no way to influence those odds.

Pokémon breeders are desperately trying to find a good method to get a three-segment Dudunsparce. The best method right now appears to be through breeding.

Step 1: Catch two Dunsparces — one male and one female — and evolve them both into Dudunsparces.

Step 2: Take those two Dudunsparces and breed them at a picnic.

Step 3: Because both parents know the moves Hyper Drill, all of the newly hatched Dunsparces you get from eggs should know Hyper Drill at level 1. This way, all you need to do is level them up to level 2 (this should only take a single auto-battle or a single XS XP candy) to evolve them.

This doesn't increase your odds of getting a three-segment Dudunsparce, but it is the fastest way to make an attempt to get one.

