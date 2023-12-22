How to get Drift Tuning in GTA Online

Technically, there are hundreds of ways to get around in GTA Online besides driving, but they don’t call it Grand Theft Auto for nothing. This game is all about cars, whether that be stealing, buying, racing, crashing, or modifying them. You’ve always been able to outfit and customize your car in dozens of ways, but The Chop Shop update added a new Drift Tuning mechanic alongside a new set of vehicles. Not all cars are eligible for this upgrade, and your usual mechanic isn’t up for the job. Here are the blueprints on how Drift Tuning works.

How to get Drift Tuning

Drift Tuning is a new upgrade only available for select cars in GTA Online that lets you do more precise drifting maneuvers, makes the car all-wheel drive, and improves engine power. If you’re a drifting fan, this upgrade is a must.

The only place you can install a Drift Tuning Kit in GTA Online is at the Los Santos Car Meet, which you need to purchase a membership to for $50,000. Once you’re a member, you can bring in an eligible car and install Drift Tune for $200,000. It will be the first option when you pull in above Armor. If you don’t like the way your car handles, you can have it removed for $50,000.

Note that installing Drift Tune will override any existing modifications you may have on your car, but they will be reapplied if you remove Drift Tune.

Unfortunately, at least for now, only eight cars can take advantage of Drift Tuning. They are:

Annis Euros

Annis Remus

Annis ZR350

Declasse Drift Tampa

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Dinka Jester RR

Fathom FR36

Karin Futo GTX

