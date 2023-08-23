How to get a mount in Wayfinder

The gameplay loop in Wayfinder may be largely focused on running dungeons and gearing up your various characters, but there’s also a wide-open world out there to explore for some quests and loot. That may leave you wondering how to snag a trusty mount that you could use to ride around a bit faster, and we’d like to think that’s a pretty reasonable thing to desire. However, you may be surprised that the process of getting a mount isn’t entirely clear yet, and there’s only one guaranteed way to score one right now. And even using that method requires you to exercise some patience. We’ll explain it all below.

How to get a mount

If you’re wanting to get your hands on a mount in Wayfinder anytime soon, you’re out of luck. As of this writing, the only way to obtain a mount in the game is to purchase an Awakened or Exalted Founder’s Pack, both of which come with the Highlands Strider Mount and Saddle among a treasure trove of other goodies. The former will run you $90, while the latter is the ultimate tier of Founder’s Pack and costs a whopping $150.

The downside is that, even after purchasing one of these upper-tier Founder’s Packs, you still won’t have immediate access to the Highlands Strider mount. As of right now, mounts aren’t active in the game, and we’re not entirely sure when they’ll go live. When we have more information, we’ll be sure to update you here, though. In the meantime, it looks like you’ll be legging it through Wayfinder!

