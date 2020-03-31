Playing Call of Duty Mobile on a PC is easier than you think. Here's how

Call of Duty Mobile is here to tell us, yet again, that mobile gaming is absolutely relevant in today’s space. There’s a reason Google, Microsoft, and Sony are all eye-balling handheld devices for their own cloud streaming services. But what’s also true is that not every one of the 35+ million people who have already downloaded Call of Duty Mobile actually wants to play it on their small-screen devices.

Playing Call of Duty Mobile on PC is easier than it might sound. Gone are the days of emulators being a shortcut to a whack of the ban-hammer. Players have used Android emulators like Nox and Bluestacks to play their favorite mobile games on the big screen for years, but since the advent of PUBG Mobile, Tencent has published and updated its own purpose-built tool. You don’t even have to go hunting for a pesky APK file!

Known as “Tencent Game Buddy” up until recently, Gameloop is the new name for this handy piece of software. A quick download and install are all it takes to start playing a Call of Duty to rival Infinity Ward’s own upcoming title.

Now, one thing to keep in mind is why Tencent allows people to play its touchscreen-focused games with a distinct hardware advantage. Call of Duty Mobile detects who’s using which control scheme and ensures players are matched only with those playing the same way, eliminating the risk of having hardcore PC players stomp those sliding their thumbs around a 6-inch display.

If you decide to play Call of Duty Mobile on PC, you’ll only be paired with others playing Call of Duty Mobile with a mouse and keyboard. That’s fair, right?

How to play Call of Duty Mobile on PC

All you need to do to play Call of Duty Mobile on PC is follow the steps below:

• Download Tencent’s “Gameloop” Android emulator here.

• Install Gameloop from the downloaded file

• Click into the “Game Center” tab

• Click the Call of Duty Mobile banner or image under “Recommended”

• Hit “Download”

At that point, the download and installation should begin automatically. It might even auto-launch, too, so adjust your speaker settings if you don’t want the whole office finding out why you’ve packed in work 3 hours early.

Your Call of Duty Mobile PC experience should kick off from there, but there are a few things you can do to cater the whole thing to the machine you’re playing on.

How to increase Call of Duty Mobile FPS

Within the Gameloop software, you can tap the three horizontal line icon in the top-right to find some essential settings like screen resolution, screen capture location, and even which rendering method to use.

The settings under “Engine” tend to relate to the Gameloop window and the physical size of game windows. To change the active resolution of Call of Duty Mobile, you’ll need to go into the “Game” tab beneath and tweak things from there.

From a competitive game like Call of Duty Mobile, we’d recommend lowering the settings as much as your eyes can handle for the smoothest experience. If you’d rather witness just how clean and crisp a mobile game can look these days, feel free to crank things as high as you think your PC can take them.

Just don’t go expecting miracles – it’s still at the mercy of Android optimization. You’ll probably want to change a few settings within the game itself, too.

