Combining all the best aspects of driving, soccer, and, well, rockets, Rocket League is one of the easiest games to get into that also has an incredibly high skill ceiling. Sure, the aim is just to put the ball in the goal, but the simple swap of kicking a ball to ramming it with jet-powered cars allows for a new level of strategy and tactics that make the game even more exciting. Being able to jump, boost, and flip through the air isn't quite rocket science, but can feel that way when starting off.

The speed flip is a tactic created in Rocket League that is one of the first steps in going from a novice player to an advanced one. It isn't super flashy, but a necessary move that should become second nature to anyone looking to take their game to the next level. It's a versatile move, useful in offensive and defensive situations, and well worth practicing until you can do it in your sleep. Before you get behind the wheel again, check out exactly how to pull off the speed flip in Rocket League.

How to speed flip in Rocket League

A speed flip is a movement tool that is the best way to not only gain speed, but also maintain momentum and reposition around the field much faster than simply boosting, doing a regular flip, and far faster than regular driving. However, it does require you to know how to do one other trick as well: the flip cancel. Here's how to pull it off.

Step 1: Once in a match, begin driving and make sure you have boost.

Step 2: Start by doing a flip cancel, which you begin by jumping.

Step 3: Once in the air, tap your left directional stick down to pull the nose of your car up.

Step 4: At the same time, hold the other directional stick directly up to make your car perform a front flip.

Step 5: As soon as you see your car begin to flip, pull and hold your left stick down again. This will cancel your flip animation, making your car remain facing forward throughout the duration of the "flip".

Step 6: The last component of the speed flip is the air roll.

Step 7: Doing all the above steps while holding down the air roll will result in your finished speed flip.

