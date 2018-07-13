The first ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ beta starts August 3. Here’s how to join

Share

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 isn’t scheduled to launch until October, but if you want to get in on the action a little early, the game will be holding two separate beta tests. Here is how you get involved and start lining up your headshots like a pro.

The first Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta will be a private PlayStation 4-exclusive test on August 3 which will run until August 6. To get access, you have to have pre-ordered the game either digitally or through a physical retailer — you should have received a code with your receipt if you opted for a disc.

Those who pre-ordered the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will then be able to play in a second private beta on August 10 through August 13, and a separate PC beta early access test will be held on August 10 through Battle.net. PC players can then take part in an open beta from August 11 through August 13.

These beta tests will include access to the modes Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control, and six separate maps will be available, including two that haven’t been shown yet.

If you’re more interested in checking out the new battle royale Blackout mode, you will be able to do so in a separate beta this September. A final date hasn’t been nailed down and it’s unclear what will be included in this beta, but we do know that it will launch first on PlayStation 4. Blackout is acting as something of a replacement for Black Ops 4‘s campaign, as it is the first main game in the series to omit a traditional single-player mode.

Though it doesn’t include a full-fledged story, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will still contain some short missions designed to get players accustomed to the new multiplayer characters.

In Blackout, you will see characters and items found in older Call of Duty games, and the title technically takes place before Black Ops III. This means no wall-running or weird bionic enhancements, and healing has also changed from being an automatic ability to a dedicated action.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12.