Jump lets you play a library of more than 60 games for $10 per month

Why it matters to you For $10 per month, Jump sounds like a great way to start playing indie games.

If you want to jump into the exciting world of indie games but feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of titles available, it can be tough to know where to start. “Jump” is an all-new subscription service that aims to make your gaming a little easier, with more than 60 games available to play for $10 per month.

“With an introductory flat monthly fee of $10, Jump subscribers receive unlimited access to the curated library filled with award-winning, top-selling, and/or highly rated indie games,” creator Jump Gaming said in a press release.

Jump promises a latency-free gaming experience through its streaming service, giving players “the same experience as a game that is fully installed onto their device.” Other services like OnLive have tried this in the past, but to limited success.

Though the game list has not been revealed yet, Jump promises titles from a variety of genres including rogue-likes, role-playing games, and couch co-op experiences. As of right now, the service supports play on PC, Mac, and Linux, as well as the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets. There will be no advertisements or microtransactions in any of the games, and some extra downloadable content will also be available — though you won’t have to actually download it. Any progress you make will be stored in the cloud, so you can switch to a different device and pick up right where you left off.

As with movie streaming services like Netflix, games won’t necessarily stay on Jump forever. Developers who opt into the program will have their game on Jump for a minimum of one year, and there will be “the opportunity for developers to keep them going beyond that period.” Each month, between six and 10 games will be added to the program. You’ll have to make sure that new games are compatible with your system’s hardware, however. Instead of streaming games all the time like PlayStation Now, Jump loads and runs the game on your machine. Certain games will also include support for Xbox One and Xbox 360 controllers, and remapping tools can be used to make other Bluetooth and USB controllers work as well.

Jump is currently in its closed beta stage, and you can sign up for a chance to participate right now. The offer runs through July 24.