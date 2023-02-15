If you’ve already pre-ordered The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or you’re looking to dive into the highly-anticipated sequel, you might want to check out the original. Thanks to a deal Best Buy is offering right now, there’s never been a better time to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a title that’s held it’s value, at so many stores both physically and digitally. Normally $60, you can save up to $19 off at Best Buy, grabbing it for $41. That’s a solid deal, especially for a game with so much content. If you haven’t played it yet, it’s hours upon hours of open world goodness, but with the quirky and beloved experience that The Legend of Zelda games have to offer.

Why you should buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The running tagline for this game is “forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda,” and in Breath of the Wild’s case that’s completely true. You can explore the kingdom of Hyrule, Link, and Zelda’s homeland, in all its open-world glory. Part of the allure of this game is that you’re not locked into a particular path. All the choices you make have consequences, but more importantly, there’s a lot of player freedom to play when, where, and how you want, especially since it’s on the Nintendo Switch, an ultra-portable console you can take and play just about anywhere.

You’ll need to use your ingenuity to survive, scavenging for weapons, and supplies, and solving hundreds of dynamic puzzles. You can even cook delicious meals and discover your own recipes. Surprises are hidden around every corner, and you’re always rewarded for exploring thanks to hidden weapons, armor, ingredients, puzzles, and much more. In our Breath of the Wild review, back when it launched in 2017, the game was praised for its beautiful open world, intense combat mechanics, varied puzzles, interesting story, and original gameplay experience. Seriously, if you haven’t had the chance to play this game, you’re missing out.

Normally, Nintendo games stay at full price, and since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released in 2017, and is still $60 at most places, you can see how notoriously difficult it is to find traditional deals. Best Buy has taken $19 off the full price, dropping it to just $41. If you are a Best Buy My Rewards member or a cardholder, you can use any certificates you’ve accrued to get even more off. Either way, that’s an amazing price for this title that holds up well, even years later. It’s also the perfect time to jump in ahead of the sequel’s launch since the Tears of the Kingdom release date is set for May 12, 2023. That’s approaching fast and will be here before you know it!

